EGIO Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Edgio, Inc. f/k/a Limelight Networks Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Edgio, Inc. f/k/a Limelight Networks, Inc. ("Edgio" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGIO).

Class Period: February 11, 2021 – March 12, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 26, 2023

Investors suffering losses on their Edgio investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On March 13, 2023, before the market opened, Edgio issued a press release announcing that it will restate its previously issued financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, as well as the quarterly reports for fiscal 2022 and 2021, because its audit committee "identified an error in the Company's historic accounting treatment of Edgio's Open Edge solution." The Company anticipated the restatements would result in a "reduction to revenue of up to approximately $23.0 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, up to approximately $16.7 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, and up to approximately $6.6 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020." As a result, the Company stated that it would be unable to file its annual report on time.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.1597, or 15.5%, to close at $0.8703 per share on March 13, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the sale of Open Edge equipment should be accounted as financing leases; (2) that there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting related to Open Edge transactions; (3) that, as a result, the Company's revenue had been overstated in certain periods; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

