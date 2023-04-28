EGIO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Edgio Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 26, 2023

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Edgio, Inc. f/k/a Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Edgio between February 11, 2021 and March 12, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until June 26, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Edgio, Inc. f/k/a Limelight Networks, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the sale of Open Edge equipment should be accounted as financing leases; (2) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting related to Open Edge transactions; (3) as a result, the Company's revenue had been overstated in certain periods; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

