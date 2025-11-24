Egis Acquires Colorado-Based RockSol Consulting Group

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Egis, a global leader in architecture, consulting, construction engineering, operations, and mobility services, has acquired RockSol Consulting Group, Inc., a Colorado-based transportation infrastructure firm specializing in engineering, planning, environmental compliance, design, construction management, inspection, and materials testing. The acquisition strengthens Egis' transportation market position in the fast-growing Mountain States and West region of the U.S.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Thornton, Colorado, RockSol is known for the highest standard of reliability and quality in delivering highway, bridge, transit, and public works projects that enhance safety, preserve environmental resources, and improve communities. With more than 240 employees, RockSol serves municipalities, counties, state Departments of Transportation, and federal civilian agencies throughout the Western U.S.

"We warmly welcome President and Founder Saeid Saeb and our new colleagues from RockSol," said Terry Ruhl, Chief Executive Officer of Egis in the U.S. "This strategic partnership reinforces our commitment to geographic expansion in the Western United States and further strengthens our integrated portfolio of infrastructure solutions. By combining our complementary expertise, we are creating new opportunities for our teams to grow, develop, and succeed."

Added Saeid, "With an emphasis on quality, I am incredibly proud of what our team of professionals has built at RockSol. Our long-standing business relationships are a testament to the satisfaction of our clients and the standard by which we measure our success. Joining the Egis team represents an exceptional opportunity to extend our legacy of delivery excellence, providing even greater value to our clients and the communities we serve."

Egis has made expansion in the U.S. and across North America its top strategic priority. The recent merger in August 2025 with the Engineering News-Record Top 100 engineering firm, Lochner, together with the acquisition of RockSol, marks a significant step in the company's growth journey toward becoming a global Top 10 professional services firm.

About RockSol

Founded in 1996, RockSol Consulting Group, Inc., delivers transportation engineering services for planning, environmental compliance, design, construction management, inspection, and materials testing of civil and transportation infrastructure. RockSol is headquartered in Colorado and maintains a presence throughout the Western U.S., with a mission of providing engineering services of the highest quality while exceeding clients' expectations of quality, safety, responsiveness, and professional excellence.

About Egis

Egis is an international consultancy active in architecture, consulting, construction engineering, operations, and mobility services. Operating in 100 countries, Egis puts the expertise of its 22,000 employees at the service of its clients, developing cutting-edge innovations accessible to all projects.

Through its wide range of capabilities, Egis is a key player in the collective organization of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world. The company is ranked No. 17 in Engineering News-Record's Top 225 International Design Firms and No. 7 in Transportation.

