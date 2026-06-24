Egis Appoints Mike Arellano as U.S. South Central Regional Manager

Former TxDOT Leader to drive growth across Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egis is pleased to announce that Mike Arellano, PE, has joined the firm as U.S. South Central Regional Manager.

In this role, Arellano will oversee all aspects of the civil infrastructure business across Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, including client relationships, business development, operations, community engagement, and talent development.

Mike Arellano, PE

Arellano brings nearly three decades of transportation leadership experience to the company. Most recently, he served as Austin District Deputy District Engineer for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), where he managed district-wide operations and led strategic initiatives to enhance mobility, infrastructure performance, and organizational effectiveness.

Throughout his 29-year career with TxDOT, Arellano advanced transportation innovation, safety, emergency response, and community impact across Central Texas. He pioneered AI-enabled traffic management that reduced secondary crashes by 29%, led connected and automated vehicle initiatives, and developed award-winning data-driven programs that improved safety and asset management. During multiple declared emergencies, he directed the accelerated reconstruction of critical infrastructure, earning recognition for innovative project delivery. Beyond transportation, Arellano championed nationally recognized initiatives addressing homelessness and human trafficking awareness, demonstrating a commitment to both mobility and community well-being.

"Mike's track record of innovation, collaboration, and service makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said U.S. CEO Terry Ruhl. "His experience building strong partnerships, developing high-performing teams, and delivering impactful transportation solutions will be instrumental as we continue to grow and serve our clients throughout the rapidly growing South Central Region."

Known for his collaborative leadership style and ability to bring diverse stakeholders together, Arellano has built a reputation for delivering meaningful results that improve infrastructure, enhance mobility, and strengthen communities.

About Egis

Egis is an international consultancy active in architecture, consulting, construction engineering, operations, and mobility services. Operating in 70 countries, Egis puts the expertise of its 23,500 employees at the service of its clients, developing cutting-edge innovations accessible to all projects.

Through its wide range of capabilities, Egis is a key player in the collective organization of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world. The company is ranked No. 17 in Engineering News-Record's Top 225 International Design Firms and No. 7 in Transportation.

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