TRIUNITY AWARDED PROGRAM MANAGEMENT CONTRACT FOR DENVER'S VIBRANT DENVER GO BOND PROGRAM

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triunity Inc., an Egis company, has been selected to provide program management services for the City and County of Denver's, Vibrant Denver GO Bond Program. The voter-approved initiative is a $950 million general obligation bond package aimed at repairing and improving the city's infrastructure and community spaces.

The program is designed to fund 58 projects, including improvements to streets, bridges, parks, libraries, public facilities, and other civic assets. Developed through extensive community engagement and technical planning, the bond program prioritizes transportation and mobility improvements while also supporting parks and recreation, city facilities, housing and sheltering, and health and human services—all without raising new taxes.

Under the contract, Triunity will serve as the prime program management consultant, providing comprehensive program and project management services, program controls, portfolio delivery coordination, technology integration, communications, and document control. The team will support city leadership through program planning and governance while overseeing scope, schedule, budget, risk management, and key performance indicators across all five bond portfolios.

"The Vibrant Denver GO Bond Program represents a transformative investment in the city's future," said Matt Olley, PLS, Colorado Area Manager. "Triunity is proud to support the City and County of Denver in advancing impactful mobility, recreational, and facility improvements that strengthen communities and enhance residents' quality of life. We look forward to partnering with city leadership and stakeholders to help deliver these important projects efficiently and effectively for Denver residents."

Triunity Program Director, Stephanie Reed, LEED AP, will oversee the multidisciplinary team responsible for coordinating across stakeholders and delivery partners to advance successful implementation of projects within the bond program.

About Triunity

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Triunity provides comprehensive program and construction management services, for transit and rail, road and highway, aviation, and municipal clients nationwide.

About Egis

Egis is an international consultancy active in architecture, consulting, construction engineering, operations, and mobility services. Operating in 70 countries, Egis puts the expertise of its 23,500 employees at the service of its clients, developing cutting-edge innovations accessible to all projects.

Through its wide range of capabilities, Egis is a key player in the collective organization of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world. The company is ranked No. 17 in Engineering News-Record's Top International Design Firms and No. 7 in Transportation.

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Press contacts

Isabelle Mayrand Laura White Chief Public Affairs and Corporate Communication Officer VP of Marketing and Communications Egis Americas Tel.: +33 6 17 10 29 70 Tel.: +1 701 269 2110 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Egis