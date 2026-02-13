Lochner Appoints Karen Wiemelt to Board of Directors

Veteran nuclear and energy executive with more than 35 years of leadership and board experience.

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lochner, an Egis Group company, has appointed Karen Wiemelt to its Board of Directors. Wiemelt brings more than 35 years of leadership experience in the nuclear and energy sectors, with deep expertise in program management, environmental remediation, nuclear operations, strategic planning, and organizational transformation.

"Karen's experience leading complex, mission-critical programs and governing global organizations makes her an exceptional addition to our Board," said Lochner CEO Terry Ruhl. "Her perspective will be invaluable as Lochner and Egis continue to expand our combined technical capabilities, strengthen operational excellence, and pursue long-term, sustainable growth in the U.S. market."

Wiemelt is a recognized industry leader who has served on numerous industry, project, and corporate boards, including the Energy Facility Contractors Group, Idaho Environmental Coalition, the Sellafield Programme and Project Partnership, and the Jacobs Australia and Jacobs UK boards. Her governance experience spans highly regulated environments, public-private partnerships, and multinational operations.

"I am honored to join Lochner's Board of Directors," said Wiemelt. "Lochner and Egis have a strong legacy of technical excellence and public service, and I look forward to supporting the firm's leadership team as it advances its strategic vision and continues delivering impactful infrastructure solutions."

Wiemelt served in progressive nuclear industry leadership roles at CH2M, prior to the company's acquisition by Jacobs in 2017. During her tenure at Jacobs, she was appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Energy, Security, and Technology business unit. In this role, she led Jacobs' global portfolio of nuclear power and decommissioning work, as well as security and advanced technology programs outside the United States. Wiemelt was responsible for operational excellence, business growth, talent development, and financial performance across a portfolio exceeding $1.5 billion in annual revenue and more than 8,000 employees worldwide.

Her experience aligns with Egis' expertise in the nuclear sector across 3rd and 4th generation reactors, fusion reactors, small modular reactors, and civilian nuclear facilities. Since 1948, Egis has supported the nuclear lifecycle, through consultancy, nuclear facility design and engineering, project management, and nuclear waste management.

Wiemelt holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering and Petroleum Refining from the Colorado School of Mines.

About Lochner

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, and program/construction management services for aviation, surface transportation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No. 98 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

In July 2025, Lochner merged with Egis Group, a global leader in architecture, consulting, engineering, operations, and mobility services, positioning Lochner as the cornerstone of Egis' U.S. growth strategy.

About Egis

Egis is an international consultancy active in architecture, consulting, construction engineering, operations, and mobility services. Operating in 100 countries, Egis puts the expertise of its 22,000 employees at the service of its clients, developing cutting-edge innovations accessible to all projects.

Through its wide range of capabilities, Egis is a key player in the collective organization of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world. The company is ranked No. 17 in Engineering News-Record's Top 225 International Design Firms and No. 7 in Transportation.

Press contacts

Laura White Isabelle Mayrand Director of Marketing and Communications Egis in the USA Group Chief Public Affairs and Corporate Communication Officer Tel.: +1 701 269 2110 Tel.: +33 6 17 10 29 70 [email protected] [email protected]

