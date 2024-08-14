Egis Capital Partners Celebrates 16 Years in the Security and Protection Industry

SUMMIT, N.J., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Egis Capital Partners, a growth-focused private equity firm focused on the safety, security and protection industry, is celebrating its 16th year of investing. Founded by Robert Chefitz who is a 40-year veteran of the private equity industry and has specialized in security industry investments since 1990, Egis raised its initial fund in 2008 and since that time has raised an additional two funds. Over the past 16 years, Egis has built a strong network of investors, industry executives, and advisory board members who bring their decades of experience to the Firm.

The safety, security, and protection industry is a large and diverse, highly fragmented market with growing global demand. The Egis Team is focused on the trends supporting the industry which is essential to all businesses and operations. Egis has a unique sector focus with strong emphasis on technology and is recognized as a value-added investor.

The Egis Team is comprised of experienced partners with a track record of the team working together, including Annie Lan, who was promoted to Partner in 2022. Ms. Lan has been with the Firm since 2017 and most recently led Egis' growth equity investment in Sensera Systems, a leading provider of video management systems for the construction industry. Egis' combined executive-level experience and network in safety, security, protection, and risk management businesses provides unique insight into trends, cycles, and prospective opportunities, which allows Egis to provide meaningful feedback and act decisively in the due diligence process. Egis represents patient and flexible capital, as well as energetic and committed partners for management teams.

"Egis' founding concept was to bring together strong private capital experience and deep domain knowledge in the physical security and protection industry. The concept has been and continues to be validated by Egis' growing team and portfolio of investments. Egis' strategy is supported by an Industry Advisory Board whose founding Chairman is Governor Tom Ridge and enhanced by numerous investors who are among the leading executives in the safety, security and protection industry." said Robert Chefitz, Managing Partner at Egis Capital Partners. "Over the past 16 years, the combination of investment discipline and industry focus has led Egis to some of the most dynamic companies in the security and protection industry. The constant evolution of technology continues to provide Egis with investment opportunities. Our industry focus, comprehensive network of leading industry executives, and commitment to our investors are the foundation for our continued success."

Egis Capital Partners makes buyout and growth investments in technology-driven businesses in the Safety, Security, and Protection industry. Since 2008, Egis has made 18 platform investments in the space, leading to lasting positive relationships with investors, directors, and operators within the industry. Egis is focused on partnering with companies that can benefit from its industry knowledge, operational and financial expertise, C-level relationships, and proactive ownership model. Egis targets companies in North America with enterprise values ranging between $20 million and $200 million that require a total equity investment between $10 million and $80 million. For additional information, visit www.egiscapitalpartners.com.

