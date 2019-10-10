Egis Capital Realizes Investment in Stealth Monitoring

SUMMIT, N.J., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth Monitoring ("Stealth" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Egis Capital Partners ("Egis"), recently took on investment capital from Twin Point Capital LLC ("Twin Point"). The transaction represents a successful conclusion to the partnership between Egis and Auxo Management LP ("Auxo"), a privately held investment firm led by Stealth CEO Robert Cherun and President Erik Mikkelsen. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Stealth is one of the largest and fastest growing providers of live video monitoring solutions in North America. The Company is a leading and trusted provider of a high-quality and highly reliable suite of services, including video monitoring, access control, video analytics, and detection services that deter crime and provide real-time and valuable business data and analytics. Stealth works closely with its customers in designing, installing, and implementing highly customized solutions across multiple industries including: construction, multi-family residential, shopping center and retail, automotive, office and commercial, industrial and manufacturing, energy, and distribution and logistics businesses. Founded in 2003, Stealth has grown from 50 to over 550 employees across the United States and Canada. The Company provides its services through fifteen offices and three redundant live video monitoring command centers located in Dallas, Toronto, and Manila. Stealth's team proactively monitors over 25,000 cameras daily, and has intervened in more than 15,000 deterred crimes, leading to over 500+ arrests, and 35,000+ analyzed customer videos per year.

Robert Cherun, Chief Executive Officer of Stealth said, "Egis Capital Partners was our largest investor for the past several years. They were a helpful thought partner on capital structure, introduced us to dozens of industry contacts, and were very helpful in focusing us on being a more metrics driven business. Egis was extremely strategic throughout their entire involvement with Stealth and we greatly appreciated their care and dedication to our growth and our team". He added, "Stealth has been successful by focusing on providing our customers with high-quality video solutions and world-class customer service."

Bill Polk, Managing Partner at Egis, stated, "It was a privilege to work with the extraordinary management team at Stealth. By virtually every measure, Stealth's performance had been exceptional. We are very proud to have been investors in Stealth and are very pleased with the outcome of the transaction for our limited partners."

Egis is a private equity firm that makes control-oriented buyout and growth investments in technology-driven businesses in the Security and Protection industry. Egis is focused on partnering with companies that can benefit from its industry knowledge, operational and financial expertise, C-level relationships, and a proactive ownership model.

