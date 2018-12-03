Egis Showcasing Fingerprint Sensor Line at MWC Barcelona 2019

Egis Technology Inc.

Feb 24, 2019

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile World Congress -- Egis Technology Inc. (TWO: 6462), a leading fingerprint sensor provider, will be showcasing their fingerprint sensor line at MWC Barcelona 2019 from February 25 to February 28th at Hall 1, Booth 1C80 in Fira Gran Via.

About Egis Technology Inc.

As a leading provider of fingerprint biometrics, Egis Technology Inc. (TWO: 6462), specializes in providing a total turnkey solution with superior sensor performance and software functionality. Their proprietary matching algorithm offers one of the best FAR/FRR performances in the current market while providing maximum security and convenience. Egis' leading edge fingerprint technology is the ideal choice for implementation in mobile devices. As a board member of the FIDO Alliance, Egis aims to provide security and authentication for all in the online world. Egis is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan with branch offices located in China, Japan, and USA. For more information, please visit www.egistec.com.

