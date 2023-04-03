Eglantina Zingg in Vogue: The icon of a generation that vindicates the speech of female empowerment

MIAMI, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eglantina Zingg, a model, television presenter, podcaster, and human rights activist fighting for gender equality and diversity, has joined Vogue magazine's "Voices of Change" section. In previous editions, this section has presented the stories of Karol G, Camila Cabello, Zoe Saldaña, and other relevant figures in various fields.

In her interview and editorial, Eglantina shares details about her trajectory, from her childhood in the Venezuelan Amazon region, her successful career in the entertainment and fashion industry, to her commitment to female empowerment and gender equality, which have made her an ambassador for social transformation. She also talks about her foundation, Goleadoras, which seeks to change the lives of girls around the world through football and socio-emotional tools.

In the interview, she explains her love for soccer: "Goleadoras came from a very personal story because I grew up in the middle of the Venezuelan Amazon rainforest. The toy I had in those days was a soccer ball, and through this ball, with my neighbors who were very different from me - they didn't speak my language and had traditions and cultures very distant from mines - we were able to forge bonds of friendship, collaboration, understanding; so when advocating for social changes it was inevitable to go back to that moment with that soccer ball where despite our differences we could find that we have much more in common than what divides us."

Eglantina is a reference for the generation fighting for equal opportunities, and her authentic and determined attitude makes her a powerful voice for change. In the interview, she shares her philosophy that "if you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together," which is reflected in her decisions and her work with the Goleadoras foundation.

This Vogue editorial is a window to the world to get to know a woman who embodies female power and who, through her work, confidence, and passion, is transforming society, one goal at a time.

For more information about Eglantina Zingg and her work, you may visit her website www.ezingg.com or follow her on social media as @eglantinazingg.

We invite you to read the full article through the following link: https://www.vogue.mx/articulo/voces-de-cambio-una-conversacion-exclusiva-con-eglantina-zingg

Instagram: @EglantinaZingg

SOURCE Eglantina Zingg Inc.