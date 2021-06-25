eGlass, the new clear whiteboard, coming to ISTE 2021

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISTE EdTech Live) - Pathway Innovations Inc, an education technology company best known for the HoverCam document camera (in 400,000 classrooms across North America), is showcasing eGlass, its latest tool for raising in-class student engagement, at the ISTE Live 21 Ed Tech conference taking place online June 26-30. Educators interested in learning more about eGlass can sign up for 30-minute presentations at: https://conference.iste.org/2021/live/expo/activities/

eGlass is a transparent glass writing board, built-in camera and software package that enables teachers to have their face appear embedded with their writing. "This is a tool that engages students on multiple levels," said Pathway CEO Ji Shen. "Teachers can use their gaze, gestures and body language to emphasize written points. Students, meanwhile, feel they have a 1-to-1 connection with their teacher."

Using eGlass, teachers never need to turn their back to write on a traditional board, or look down to work on a computer or tablet. Their eyes are on their students the entire time.

The effectiveness of lightboard pedagogy will be discussed daily at ISTE with presentations by blended learning specialist Marcia Kish and eGlass' Craig Justice. Kish uses eGlass to coach teachers on how to incorporate technology and other blended learning practices into their in-classroom, hybrid and distance learning instruction. Register for any of the following sessions at https://conference.iste.org/2021/live/expo/booth/index.php?id=659736 .

Embodied Learning and its Effects on In-class Engagement

Sunday, June 27, 10:30 – 11 a.m.

Presented by: Marcia Kish, Chief Innovation Officer with DSD Professional

Boosting Student Engagement with Lightboards or Embodied Learning

Monday, June 28, 10:30 – 11 a.m.

Presented by: Marcia Kish, Chief Innovation Officer with DSD Professional

How Teachers Are Practicing Embodied Learning to Engage Their Students

Tuesday, June 29, 10:30 – 11 a.m.

Presented by Craig Justice, Executive Vice President, eGlass

Incorporating Lightboard Use Into Your Blended Learning Model

Wednesday, June 30, 10:30 – 11 a.m.

Presented by: Marcia Kish, Chief Innovation Officer with DSD Professional

Pathway is also giving away a free eGlass to a conference attendee. Visit the virtual booth at ISTE to enter.

About eGlass

eGlass is an all-in-one, transparent writing surface with built-in camera and adjustable lighting that engages students while the teacher writes. As the instructor writes on the glass, eGlass's built-in camera automatically flips the image so the text appears left to right. The surface's embedded LEDs intensify the pen ink with an eye-catching glow that is highly visible.

Available in 35 and 50 inch models, eGlass is easy to set up and use. Instructors simply plug it into a PC, Mac or Chromebook via USB cable. Bundled intuitive software is fully compatible with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Google Meet and more.

View the full media kit

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/zeq6l60w40d0yoj/AADD0dO4SrYn5ICfUmuqRKTUa?dl=0

Already a hit with educators

Although a new product, the first limited run of several thousand eGlass units sold out immediately.

Feedback from both educators and learners has been unanimously positive. For example:

"eGlass enables me to be the teacher I already am - but more so." Will Stuart, 7th Grade teacher, Helix Charter High School.

"(My students) think it's cool. And I wish the very first time I used it, I could have recorded the 'Whoah!' reaction from my students." Jaime Favorite, 7th Grade teacher, La Mesa Academy.

"eGlass is SO COOL. I totally blew my kids' minds today!" Delia Bush, 5th Grade teacher, Kenowa Hills Online Learning Academy.

About Pathway Innovations Inc.:

Based in San Diego, CA, Pathway Innovations was founded in 2009 by edtech entrepreneur and inventor Ji Shen. Pathway is a tech leader in the education market focused on setting the standard for the 21st Century classroom. Working closely with education and technology communities, Pathway's portfolio of collaborative products, all powered by the company's social learning interface, include eGlass , a revolutionary writing glass for instructors; and the award-winning HoverCam line of document cameras and teaching stations.

