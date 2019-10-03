Eglet Adams Announce Victims of the 1 October Shooting Reach Settlement

The Settlement Agreement is a result of ongoing mediation efforts of the 1 October Litigation Leadership Group consisting of Robert Eglet (EGLET ADAMS) https://www.egletlaw.com, Mark Robinson (Robinson Clacagnie) and Kevin Boyle (Painsh Shea & Boyle).

EGLET ADAMS represents nearly 2,500 victims of the 1 October tragedy. "Today's agreement marks a milestone in the recovery process for the victims of the horrifying events of 1 October," said Robert Eglet, a lead Plaintiffs' Counsel. "While nothing will be able to bring back the lives lost or undo the horrors so many suffered on that day, this settlement will provide fair compensation for thousands of victims and their families. MGM Resorts is a valued member of the Las Vegas community and this settlement represents good corporate citizenship on their part. We believe that the terms of this settlement represent the best outcome for our clients and will provide the greatest good for those impacted by these events."

An Independent Claims Administrator will be appointed by the court to evaluate each claim and allocate the settlement fund among the Participating Claimants. The entire process is expected to be completed by late 2020. The settlement fund will be funded by MGM Resorts' insurers with a minimum of $735 million. Depending on claimant participation, MGM Resorts will add additional amounts, up to $800 million.

ABOUT EGLET ADAMS

Eglet Adams is a preeminent Nevada mass tort, catastrophic, and class action law firm with a history of success at trial. The firm has been repeatedly recognized as a consumer rights advocated and was named as one of the "12 Best Plaintiff's Law Firms in the Country" and one of the "50 Best Trial Firms in America" by the National Law Journal in 2014. Robert Eglet, the firm's senior partner, has represented clients in Nevada for over 31 years. Mr. Eglet is a member of the "Inner Circle of Advocates," a peer reviewed, invitation only organization whose membership is limited to the 100 best plaintiff trial lawyers in America. Mr. Eglet is lead counsel for the Plaintiff Committee overseeing the thousands of claims arising out of the October 1, 2017 shooting in Las Vegas. Under Mr. Eglet's leadership, Eglet Adams has obtained the largest personal injury verdict in America twice - $505.1 Million in 2010 and $524 Million in 2013. Additionally, Mr. Eglet and his firm have obtained two verdicts in the top five largest verdicts in America in two consecutive years; three verdicts in the top five largest verdicts in American in three out of four consecutive years; and four verdicts in the top 40 largest verdicts in America within seven years. Mr. Eglet has won more multimillion-dollar verdicts than any lawyer in Nevada history and in 2013, he was named "National Trial Lawyer of the Year." He has been honored twice as "Nevada Trial Lawyer of the Year" and in 2010 Robert was named National Lawyer of the Year. He is a member of "Round Table" – the 100 most influential trial lawyers in America and is a Lifetime Achievement recipient of America's top 100 attorneys. Robert was the 2013 recipient of the "Thurgood Marshall Fighting for Justice Award" for his tenacious effort, against overwhelming odds, in achieving success in the fight for justice. The National Trial Lawyers Association consistently recognizes Robert as one of the top 25 Mass Torts and Class Action Lawyers in the country.

SOURCE Eglet Adams

