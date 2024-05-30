EGLO NORTH AMERICA MERGES AND INVITES CHIEF SALES OFFICER TO ORGANIZATION

Kevin Wallace, seasoned EGLO lighting expert, returns to set up the organization for growth

ATLANTA and MONTREAL, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Wallace (Wallace) has returned to EGLO North America (EGLO NA) as Executive Vice President (EVP), Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Kevin has 32 years of experience in the lighting industry, previously spending ten of those years with EGLO Canada. Since the recent merger of United States and Canada, as EGLO NA, the team has been focusing on alignment of sales channels and product development. Wallace will be leading an alignment across these focuses for EGLO NA.

"I am excited to be back home. I previously had great success with EGLO, and I believe we are set up for more opportunities than ever before. My time away from EGLO only gave me perspective on how we can focus on our customers for partnerships and shared progress in the market." said Wallace, EVP, CSO.

EGLO has been actively building the North American market since inception in 2006. Their progressive approach to product development and distribution meets and exceeds customer expectations. Departmental teams have aligned forces to create a synergistic and cohesive approach to build a mutually beneficial brand strategy. Updates to the brand strategy along with a preview of Stars of Light, an exciting new category, will be unveiled and launched at Lightovation on June 17th in Dallas at their showroom in Trade Mart 4916.

"In my time at EGLO we have been working on an assortment with trends top of mind. Now we are evolving and offering various customer channels with exclusivity and equally accessibility to more EGLO by combining the right product mix from both the previous US and Canada assortments. Introducing Stars of Light will expand our showroom focus with leading exclusive trends in the market," said Leisa Lawton, VP of Product Management.

Headquartered in Tyrol, Austria, EGLO has partners in 120 countries on 6 continents, 94 sales divisions with more than 5,500 employees, three factories producing 80,000 products per day, and more than 2.5 million square feet across 18 storage facilities worldwide. Company Profile

