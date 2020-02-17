eGlobal Expands the LIFESMART Brand for 2020

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eGlobal Network is proud to announce the 2020 expansion of the LIFESMART brand by broadening its domestic product offerings to include an expanded assortment of Heaters, Fireplaces, Boot Dryers, Pellet Grills, Kamado Grills, and Griddles, along with the line of combination grills. LIFESMART will continue to offer domestically its complete line of Shiatsu Massage Chairs, Massaging Full Feature Recliners and Power-Lift Chairs. LIFESMART will be introducing PUREWASH, Steak Searer, AI-Office Chair and Ladder Weight at this year's International Housewares Show in Chicago March 14 thru March 17.

Lifesmart Expanding the Brand

The LIFESMART brand ambassadors for PUREWASH and LIFESMART grills, Paula Deen, along with Bobby and Jamie Deen, will be at our International Housewares Show booth demonstrating and talking about our PURE WASH sanitizing produce appliance, along with our complete line of LIFESMART grills. The NEW PUREWASH will clean away 99.9% of all pesticides on fruits and vegetables. The PURE WASH will launch on Kickstarter in June/July, with plans to drop into TV retail, eCommerce for 4th quarter and target retailer brick and mortar 2021. The PUREWASH is patented and the process is FDA approved.

MORE 2020 INNOVATIONS BY LIFESMART:

Front air intake infrared heaters

Rechargeable fans

Combination pellet grill/griddle

Gas Steak Searer will cook a 1" thick steak to medium rare in less than 3 minutes

AI-Office Chair Artificial Intelligence to keep you seated in the correct position and prompts you stand up and walk around if sitting for an extended period of time

Ladder Weight is a new concept that will now hold a ladder in place when in use to make sure it is level without any sudden movement.

For LIFESMART, 2019 was all about expanding the brand. Since 2010, there was significant success and market share under the LIFESMART brand in Hot Tubs, Saunas and Infrared Heaters. In 2017, Watkins purchased the rights to our LIFESMART Brand for Hot Tubs and Saunas. With that transaction complete, the focus turned toward extending the LIFESMART Brand from infrared heaters to broadening the home comfort line of heater options, fans, coolers, and humidifiers. Expanding the brand includes shiatsu massage chairs, recliners, power-lift chairs, griddles, pellet grills and Kamado grills. For 2020, the newest product additions will be the PURE-WASH, AI-OFFICE CHAIR, STEAK SEARER, and our LADDER WEIGHT. Unlike previous years when we focused mainly on FOB China direct programs, we will be providing more domestic distribution to further grow our retailer base and concentrate on e-commerce drop ship sales on a direct basis.

