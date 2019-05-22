eGlobalTech Awarded GSA OGP Program and Operations Management Contract

ARLINGTON, Va., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eGlobalTech, a Tetra Tech company and a leading provider of innovative Information Technology (IT), cybersecurity, and management consulting services for the federal government, won the General Services Administration (GSA) Office of Government-wide Policy (OGP) recompete contract to provide project and operations management support services.

The purpose of this contract is to provide comprehensive project and operations management support across all OGP offices, programs and services. Support requirements include but are not limited to; end-to-end project management using agile techniques; insightful program briefings; performance metrics collection and analysis; risk management; and executive meeting support.

Joseph Zimmerman, eGlobalTech's Chief Operating Officer said, "We are very excited to continue to provide these critical services to GSA. We greatly value the trusted relationship and appreciate the partnership we have developed with GSA. We have delivered meaningful results and will continue to increase program performance and staff our team with highly talented and skilled personnel that will exceed GSA's expectations."

