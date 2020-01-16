Ego-Free Design Firm Continues Expansion in North Texas

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Primal Architecture, a boutique, office, retail, and mixed-use design firm in Dallas is being acquired by Method Architecture, a local mid-sized architecture firm. Primal Architecture designed local projects such as Fernando's Mexican Cuisine at Cityline, Lockwood Distilling Co., and Fireside Pies at Creekside Shopping Center.

Method Architecture Partners: Keith Holley, Eric Hudson and Jake Donaldson (left to right). Primal Architecture completed projects such as Fernando's Mexican Cuisine at Cityline.

Primal Architecture was formerly owned and operated by Drew Hayes. Hayes joined Method's Dallas office as Studio Manager & North Texas Lead. Hayes brings experience from firms including PBK, Raymond Harris & Associates and Good Fulton & Farrell Architects. He has worked on notable projects including The Shops at Park Lane, Firewheel Plaza, and Dallas Center for Performing Arts. Drew has served in leadership positions with AIA, the City of Richardson Parks Board, and is actively involved with Corenet and NTCAR.

"Joining with Method Architecture just seemed like a natural fit for me and my clients. Their ego-free approach to design and quick turn on projects has been an easy transition and I'm looking forward to growing this office." – Drew Hayes, DFW Studio Manager & North Texas Lead

The acquisition of Primal Architecture supports Method Architecture's plans for growth in the Dallas-Fort Worth region with a vision to expand their office, industrial, retail/mixed-use, and brewery portfolio. Method Architecture maintains three market offices in Dallas, Houston, and Austin and looks to continue expansion into new markets in the future. The company will continue to be led by Method partners Jake Donaldson, Eric Hudson, and Keith Holley.

"We're excited to welcome Drew and Primal Architecture into the Method family. Drew's creative, down-to-earth personality syncs up perfectly with Method's ego-free culture. Drew brings a wealth of local project experience and contacts in the DFW market. We're looking forward to his strong leadership and continued growth in North Texas." -Jake Donaldson, Managing Partner

The deal was completed in December 2019. The newly acquired firm will now operate under Method Architecture. Method Architecture was formed through the merger of two Houston-based firms, Architects Plus and Three Square Design Group, in 2016. The firm acquired Architecture Plus, an Austin firm, in 2017 and opened a Dallas office in 2018. Local projects include Woodcreek Brewing, Novel Office Coworking, and EastGroup Properties industrial developments.

