e.GO Mobile electric vehicle manufacturer announces launch of smart Battery Swap service - the "e.Pit"

- Solution positions e.GO as one of the only city BEVs that offers smart battery swap.

- It underpins the Company's focus on leveraging innovation to enhance the ecological footprint of electric vehicles, mainly impacted by the use of large batteries.

- Unique service is intended to provide e.GO customers with peace of mind and comfort in the occasional or unplanned need to drive a longer distance.