eGRC Market to Reach USD 38160 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5.8% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The eGRC Market is Segmented by Software (Audit Management, Compliance Management, Risk Management, Policy Management, Incident Management. Others), by Application (Finance, IT, Legal, Operations). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecast from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Software & Services Category.

The global eGRC market size is projected to reach USD 38160 Million by 2026, from USD 25530 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The main driving factors for the eGRC market are:

The growing need to meet stringent compliance mandates and need to obtain a holistic view of policy, compliance, risk-related data, and security breaches

The increasing use of data across organisations and growing business collaborations results in a complex business environment and ever increasing difficulty in adhering to government regulations and compliance mandates.

The growing integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies with Governance Risk Compliance (GRC) solutions would provide opportunities for eGRC vendors.

View Report Details Before Purchasing: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-29P1601/global-egrc

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF eGRC MARKET SIZE

An increase in stringent compliance mandates is expected to drive the growth of the eGRC market size. Compliance with regulations and other federal and state mandates is becoming increasingly important for businesses to prevent more losses. Failure to comply with regulatory requirements and regulations can result in significant financial losses, which are typically in the form of fines. The need to comply with various regulations implemented by governing bodies, as well as the increasingly complex regulatory climate, is expected to drive demand for eGRC solutions.

The rise in demand from developing economies is expected to drive the growth of the eGRC market size. Cyber-attacks, money laundering, terrorist acts, and data theft are widespread problems faced by developing economies. As a result, there has been an increase in the adoption of eGRC software in developing economies, which is expected to fuel the growth of the eGRC market size. Furthermore, many emerging countries are heavily in debt, making them vulnerable to currency attacks as international exchange rates fluctuate. This boosts compliance management and eGRC product adoption in these countries.

Integration of AI and blockchain technologies into eGRC solutions is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the eGRC market. The growing volume of data presents a variety of opportunities for business professionals in areas such as audit, risk, and enforcement to improve their work. In addition, the growing need to evaluate data silos in order to recognize risk and present it to stakeholders at the appropriate time has become critical. As a result, a number of companies have begun to provide AI-powered solutions to assist businesses in meeting various regulatory and enforcement requirements.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For Growth & Trends Analysis on eGRC Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-29P1601/Global_eGRC_Market

eGRC MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the risk management software is expected to hold the largest eGRC market share, whereas policy management software is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Risk management solutions follow a top-down and bottom-up approach to roll up the risk logs and correspondingly analyze, calculate, and identify different levels of risks for organizations and enterprises. It also aids organizations in documenting, workflow control, risk monitoring, and risk remediation.

Based on application, the finance segment is expected to hold one of the largest eGRC market shares. In the BFSI market, EGRC assists in successful risk management by detecting possible risks to consumers and third parties across all lines of business and operations. To hack unauthorized networks and systems, fraudsters and hackers are turning to newer and more sophisticated technology-based solutions. Companies in the financial sector are being encouraged to introduce security solutions and use EGRC to assess underlying risks of unauthorized access.

In the global eGRC industry, North America and Europe are expected to be the most dominant regions. The is attributable to rising cybersecurity threats in North America & Europe as a result of a greater reliance on digital resources.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-29P1601/Global_eGRC_Market

eGRC Market by Software

Audit Management

Compliance Management

Risk Management

Policy Management

Incident Management

Others

eGRC Market by Vertical

Finance

IT

Legal

Operations

Top Major Players in the eGRC Market

IBM

Microsoft

SAp

SAS

Oracle

Bwise

FIS

Wolters Kluwer

Metricstream

Thomson Reuters

EMC (A Dell Company)

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-29P1601&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-29P1601&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global big data security market size was valued at USD 13,720 Million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 54,237 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.8% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Managed Security Services market is projected to reach USD 42250 Million by 2026, from USD 21680 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2026.

- Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2021 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation By Type (Network DLP, Endpoint DLP, Storage DLP), By Application (IT And Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Government And Defence, Manufacturing, Retail And Logistics, Energy And Utility, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- The global Risk Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 36670 Million by 2026, from USD 20230 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. North America is expected to have the largest market share, while the APAC region is expected to offer substantial opportunities in this market and expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

- The global risk management market was valued at USD 7.39 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 28.87 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2020 to 2027.

- Security Analytics Market is projected to reach USD 12130 Million by 2026, from USD 4326 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

- The global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market is projected to reach USD 12920 million by 2026, from USD 2755.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026.Due to strict and obligatory rules and directives for financial transactions and data security, Europe has the highest rate of adoption of RegTech. Instead of incurring costs on hardware and infrastructure, businesses can opt for SaaS on a subscription basis as required in the cloud deployment mode.

- The global Identity and Access Management (IAM) market is projected to reach USD 16500 Million by 2026, from USD 9073.9 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2026. The rise in awareness about compliance management across various industries, the proliferation of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD), an increase in security concerns among organisations, and the demand for mobility solutions are all contributing to the growth of the IAM Market size.

- The Global Cyber Security Market is expected to grow from USD 158,425.94 Million in 2019 to USD 267,420.59 Million by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 9.11%. An rise in the frequency and complexities of cyber-attacks, strict data protection regulations for information security, the advent of disruptive emerging technology like IoT, and a boom in the number of supply chain related attacks exploiting the software supply chain are all contributing to the growth of the cybersecurity sector.

To see the full list of related reports on the eGRC

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports