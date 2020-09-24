EGYM and Kolter Homes Partner to Bring Innovative Smart Fitness Technology to Cresswind 55+ Communities

EGYM aims to make the gym work for everyone, and this focus firmly supports Kolter Homes' mission to establish and foster active adult communities that help residents "Live Better, Longer." This partnership provides digital resident onboarding, engagement, motivation, and progress tracking, and in turn supports and empowers Cresswind residents with personalized and real-time fitness training. EGYM's comprehensive Smart Strength training solution will be integrated into new Cresswind clubhouse fitness centers in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

"EGYM strives to make the world fit for life, one body at a time. We are committed to improving the quality of life for all ages and fitness levels," said Frank Arant, Director of Active Aging at EGYM. "It is an honor to partner with an industry innovator like Kolter Homes to provide solutions for all of their Cresswind Communities and, ultimately, enabling their residents to live better, longer."

"Our residents want more than programs, they want solutions," commented John Manrique, SVP of Marketing at Kolter Homes. "We're excited about what EGYM's Smart Strength training equipment and platform offers as a straightforward, fun fitness solution that everyone can benefit from in as little as 20 minutes, twice a week."

Robert Rademacher, President of Kolter Homes adds, "our residents value fitness, and EGYM provides a connected, personalized experience to help them achieve their fitness goals and lead healthier lives."

Together, EGYM and Kolter Homes, remain focused on providing communities that foster healthy, active lifestyles for residents. EGYM empowers communities to deliver a comprehensive experience through its Smart Strength machines and integrations with over 100 industry providers, such as Precor, Matrix, Life Fitness, Apple Health, Fitbit, Garmin, InBody, and Polar. This first-of-its-kind partnership will deliver long-term value to residents and allow them to enhance their quality of life through fitness.

Frank notes, "we aim to optimize everyone's fitness journey and believe this partnership will provide a holistic wellness offering that will promote a healthier lifestyle for Cresswind's residents."

For more information, please visit https://egym.com/en/ and https://www.kolterhomes.com/ .

About EGYM

EGYM is a global fitness technology leader providing fitness and health facilities with intelligent workout solutions. EGYM makes exercising smarter and more efficient with its comprehensive suite of connected gym equipment and digital products that integrate seamlessly with 3rd-party hard- and software. The result is a fully connected training experience that drives measurable business and health outcomes on and off the training floor.

EGYM's global headquarters are in Munich, Germany, with North American offices in Boulder, Colorado.

About Kolter Homes

Kolter Homes brings over two decades of experience in homebuilding to its master-planned communities in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. In addition to its Cresswind active adult portfolio, Kolter Homes develops and builds single-family & townhome communities in Florida and South Carolina. www.kolterhomes.com

Kolter Homes is an affiliate of The Kolter Group LLC, a diversified real estate development and investment firm that has invested in projects with expected value in excess of $15 billion. Headquartered in Palm Beach County, The Kolter Group LLC is currently developing in over 40 locations throughout the southeastern United States. www.thekoltergroup.com

About Cresswind by Kolter Homes

Spanning four states (Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina) Kolter Homes' Cresswind portfolio currently features ten active properties located in major metros including Atlanta, Charleston, Charlotte, Orlando, Sarasota/Bradenton and West Palm Beach. Cresswind communities are designed to help residents live better, longer based on the pillars of fitness, nutrition and relationships.

