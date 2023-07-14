Egypt Data Center Market Report 2023: Investments to Grow by Over $225 Million to 2028, Driven by Etisalat, GPX Global Systems, Orange Business Services, Raya Data Center, & Telecom Egypt

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egypt Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Egypt data center market size witnessed investments of USD 139 million in 2022 and is projected to witness investments of USD 365 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.46%

A comprehensive analysis of the Egypt data center market has been conducted, providing valuable insights into the existing and upcoming facilities, investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. The report delves into market sizing and investment estimations for different segments, offering a comprehensive overview of the industry.

Egypt, an emerging market in Africa, is experiencing significant growth in the development of smart cities, which is poised to enhance the digital ecosystem within the market. Notably, a partnership between Nokia, Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD), and Orange has been forged to develop Egypt's upcoming new administrative capital, driving further advancements in the digital infrastructure.

With a focus on sustainability and reducing emissions, the government of Egypt is increasingly adopting renewable energy sources to meet the growing power demand. As part of their renewable energy strategy, the Egyptian government aims to achieve a wind energy capacity of 14%, hydropower capacity of 2%, photovoltaic (PV) capacity of 22%, and concentrating solar power (CSP) capacity of 3% by 2035.

The Egypt data center market is characterized by the presence of both local and global operators, including Etisalat, GPX Global Systems, Raya Data Center, and others. Data center developers in the country are prioritizing the development of sustainable facilities powered by renewable energy sources. For example, Raya Holding recently signed an agreement with Huawei Egypt to develop environmentally-friendly data centers in the country.

The growth opportunities in the Egypt data center market have attracted new investors such as Africa Data Centres, Gulf Data Hub, and Khazna Data Centers, who have entered the market. The entry of these investors is expected to increase competitiveness in terms of colocation space supply in the coming years, driving further innovation and development in the industry.

