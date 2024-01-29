Egypt International Remittance Market Exhibits Growth with Updated Analysis on Inbound and Outbound Transfers

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egypt International Remittance Market Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive report analyzing the international remittance market in Egypt has been published, revealing significant insights into the transaction trends and opportunities within inbound and outbound transfer volume and value. The study showcases the potential for business and investment within the Egyptian remittance sector.

The market analysis shows an uptick in the international inbound remittance market within Egypt, growing at a steady rate to reach a notable 28.33 billion US dollars in 2023. This growth trajectory is anticipated to persist, with a forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% over the coming five years. By 2028, the inbound remittance market is expected to achieve a striking 35.27 billion US dollars.

Simultaneously, the international outbound remittance market is not left behind, presenting a growth of 1.6% during the last year, which sets the market at 428.8 million US dollars in 2023. A continued increase is expected through to 2028, with a CAGR of 1.3%, potentially hitting the 457.3 million US dollar mark.

Inside the International Remittance Phenomenon in Egypt

In-depth Market Evaluation: The report presents a detailed exploration of the transaction values and volumes, alongside an average value per transaction analysis.

The report presents a detailed exploration of the transaction values and volumes, alongside an average value per transaction analysis. Consumer Dynamics: Insightful analyses of the consumer profiles include age groups, incomes, and occupations of both senders and receivers, also revealing the motives behind the remittance activity.

Insightful analyses of the consumer profiles include age groups, incomes, and occupations of both senders and receivers, also revealing the motives behind the remittance activity. Channel Insights: A focused assessment of the various channels through which remittances are made, involving digital, mobile, and non-digital methods.

A focused assessment of the various channels through which remittances are made, involving digital, mobile, and non-digital methods. Country-to-State Analysis: An exclusive look into the remittance flows from key sending countries to Egyptian states and regions.

An exclusive look into the remittance flows from key sending countries to Egyptian states and regions. Market Opportunity Mapping: The report identifies significant inbound and outbound remittance opportunities for key market players interested in the Egyptian market landscape.

The report identifies significant inbound and outbound remittance opportunities for key market players interested in the Egyptian market landscape. Forecast Data: Projections for market size and growth, providing vital information for strategic planning and forward-looking business decisions.

This study offers a keen understanding of the current market conditions and presents an educational forecast for businesses and investors looking to engage with the Egyptian remittance market. The discerning data serves the strategic needs of financial service providers, telecom companies, government agencies, and the entrepreneurial community seeking insights into this dynamic financial sector.

Overall, the robust analysis offered by this recent report sheds light on the burgeoning growth of the remittance market in Egypt, underpinning the extensive value and volume of transactions in an increasingly globalized economy. Investors, financial institutions, and related stakeholders gain access to pivotal information, catalyzing strategic initiatives and enhancing the knowledge base for those invested in Egypt's financial landscape.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5m2oj3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets