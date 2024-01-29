Egypt International Remittance Market Exhibits Growth with Updated Analysis on Inbound and Outbound Transfers

News provided by

Research and Markets

29 Jan, 2024, 14:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egypt International Remittance Market Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive report analyzing the international remittance market in Egypt has been published, revealing significant insights into the transaction trends and opportunities within inbound and outbound transfer volume and value. The study showcases the potential for business and investment within the Egyptian remittance sector.

The market analysis shows an uptick in the international inbound remittance market within Egypt, growing at a steady rate to reach a notable 28.33 billion US dollars in 2023. This growth trajectory is anticipated to persist, with a forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% over the coming five years. By 2028, the inbound remittance market is expected to achieve a striking 35.27 billion US dollars.

Simultaneously, the international outbound remittance market is not left behind, presenting a growth of 1.6% during the last year, which sets the market at 428.8 million US dollars in 2023. A continued increase is expected through to 2028, with a CAGR of 1.3%, potentially hitting the 457.3 million US dollar mark.

Inside the International Remittance Phenomenon in Egypt

  • In-depth Market Evaluation: The report presents a detailed exploration of the transaction values and volumes, alongside an average value per transaction analysis.
  • Consumer Dynamics: Insightful analyses of the consumer profiles include age groups, incomes, and occupations of both senders and receivers, also revealing the motives behind the remittance activity.
  • Channel Insights: A focused assessment of the various channels through which remittances are made, involving digital, mobile, and non-digital methods.
  • Country-to-State Analysis: An exclusive look into the remittance flows from key sending countries to Egyptian states and regions.
  • Market Opportunity Mapping: The report identifies significant inbound and outbound remittance opportunities for key market players interested in the Egyptian market landscape.
  • Forecast Data: Projections for market size and growth, providing vital information for strategic planning and forward-looking business decisions.

This study offers a keen understanding of the current market conditions and presents an educational forecast for businesses and investors looking to engage with the Egyptian remittance market. The discerning data serves the strategic needs of financial service providers, telecom companies, government agencies, and the entrepreneurial community seeking insights into this dynamic financial sector.

Overall, the robust analysis offered by this recent report sheds light on the burgeoning growth of the remittance market in Egypt, underpinning the extensive value and volume of transactions in an increasingly globalized economy. Investors, financial institutions, and related stakeholders gain access to pivotal information, catalyzing strategic initiatives and enhancing the knowledge base for those invested in Egypt's financial landscape.

