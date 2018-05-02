Egypt Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook) 2018

This report provides a data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in mobile payment industry. Details market opportunities across 30 market segments in mobile payment for the period 2016-2025 and identifies opportunities, potential risks, and market innovation.

Mobile Commerce: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in mobile commerce market segments. Details three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across five key segments: mobile shopping; travel; entertainment and event pay; digital products; and services, restaurants & bars, and others.

Mobile Person-to-Person (P2P) Transfers: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in P2P segment, broken down by domestic and international remittances. Details three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment : Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in mobile recharge and bill payment segment, covering transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

Mobile Proximity: Provides transaction value market size and forecast by in-person and remote payment.

Mobile Technology: Provides market share by key mobile payment technologies - SMS/USSD, NFC, Code Based, and Web Based.

Market Share Analysis: Provides market share by key players in value terms.

Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.

Retail Spend: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet.

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Egypt Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

2.1 Mobile Payment Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

2.1.1 Egypt Mobile Payment - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.1.2 Egypt Mobile Payment - Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.1.3 Egypt Mobile Payment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.2 Mobile Payment Market Share by Application - Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects

2.3 Analysis of Mobile Payment User Base

2.3.1 Egypt Number of Mobile Phone Users, 2016-2025

2.3.2 Egypt Number of Smartphone Users, 2016-2025

2.3.3 Egypt Number of Mobile Payment Users, 2016-2025



3 Egypt Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis

3.1 Mobile Payment Market Share Analysis by Key Players

3.2 Mobile Payment Market Share Analysis by Business Model



4 Egypt Mobile Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025

4.1 Mobile Commerce Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

4.1.1 Mobile Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

4.1.2 Mobile Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

4.1.3 Mobile Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025

4.2 Mobile Shopping Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

4.2.1 Mobile Shopping Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

4.2.2 Mobile Shopping Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

4.2.3 Mobile Shopping Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025

4.3 Travel Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

4.3.1 Travel Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

4.3.2 Travel Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

4.3.3 Travel Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025

4.4 Entertainment and Event Pay Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

4.4.1 Entertainment and Event Pay Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

4.4.2 Entertainment and Event Pay Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

4.4.3 Entertainment and Event Pay Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025

4.5 Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

4.5.1 Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

4.5.2 Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

4.5.3 Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025

4.6 Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

4.6.1 Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

4.6.2 Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

4.6.3 Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



5 Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025

5.1 P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

5.1.1 P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.1.2 P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.1.3 P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025

5.2 Domestic P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

5.2.1 Domestic P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.2.2 Domestic P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.2.3 Domestic P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025

5.3 International Remittance Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

5.3.1 International Remittance Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.3.2 International Remittance Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.3.3 International Remittance Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



6 Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025

6.1 Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

6.2 Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

6.3 Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



7 Egypt Analysis of Mobile Payment Market by Payment Proximity

7.1 Remote Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

7.2 In-Person Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



8 Egypt Analysis of Mobile Payment Market Share by Technology Channel



9 Egypt Mobile Payment Analysis of Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

9.1 Mobile Payment Spend Analysis by Age Group

9.1.1 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Value Terms

9.1.2 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Volume Terms

9.2 Mobile Payment Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group

9.2.1 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Value Terms

9.2.2 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Volume Terms

9.3 Mobile Payment Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

9.4 Spend Analysis by Retail Categories, Value



