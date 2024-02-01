Egypt's Alternative Lending Market Poised for Robust Growth, New Report Unveils Future Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egypt Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest research publication offering a comprehensive analysis of the alternative lending market in Egypt has been added to our extensive repository. This cutting-edge report explores over 75 key performance indicators (KPIs) in the alternative lending sector, providing vital insights into this rapidly evolving market.

The industry is projected to witness a significant growth trajectory, with a forecasted 38.2% year-on-year increase, amounting to US$297.7 million in 2023. The forecast period through to 2027 anticipates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.0%, with expectations that the market could reach an impressive US$681.9 million.

Key Highlights:

Detailed data-centric analysis through numerous tables and charts, focusing on alternative lending market size, trends, and potential.

Insightful examination of economic indicators impacting the market, such as GDP, population, and unemployment rates, offering a macroeconomic perspective.

Exhaustive segmentation analysis covering end users in business and consumer sectors, various finance models, and payment instruments.

The report scrutinizes the relationship between payment instruments and lending models, dissecting the nature of transactions and assessing the alternative lending market's diverse service offerings, including personal and payroll advances, lines of credit, merchant cash advances, along with B2C and B2B loans.

Diving Deeper:

Beyond numerical KPIs, the report explores the alternative lending landscape's nuances by considering factors like consumer attitudes and behavioral patterns, highlighting demographic substrates influencing finance decisions.

Understanding the role of various payment instruments in the market dynamics, from cash to e-money.

Evaluating specialized finance models such as P2P lending, debt-based securities, invoice trading, and real estate crowdfunding.

Analyzing market segments by loan types, uncovering opportunities within personal, business, and property lending frameworks.

This in-depth report is instrumental for stakeholders and investors aiming to capture the essence of the Egyptian alternative lending market's growth story. It provides invaluable guidance to navigate the myriad investment opportunities emerging in the industry.

Forward-Looking Strategy:

The growth projections encapsulated in the report offer strategic insights and a forward-thinking approach. Entities in the financial industry can leverage this information for aligning their strategies to market movements, optimizing their offerings for market demands, and making informed decisions.

For professionals and businesses interested in the Egyptian alternative lending market, this report becomes an indispensable tool in understanding the key drivers, restraints, and trends shaping the market landscape.

