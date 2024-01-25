Egypt's Conversational Commerce Market Set to Surge with 18.6% Growth in 2023, Showcasing Future Trends and Operational KPIs - Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egypt Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research on the conversational commerce market in Egypt has been published, highlighting significant growth potential and a projected increase in transaction value to US$1.1 billion in 2023. As businesses continue to integrate AI technology and chatbot systems into their customer interaction platforms, this report provides essential insights into the rapid expansion of conversational commerce.

Expanding at an expected CAGR of 16.4% from 2022 to 2028, the evolving conversational commerce landscape in Egypt represents an essential component of digital transformation for enterprises. The detailed market analysis covers more than 75 KPIs, delivering robust insights into conversational commerce trends by end-use sectors, operational KPIs, product offerings, and application spend through to 2028.

Serving as a critical tool for stakeholders, the report's data-centric findings are based on industry best practices. It unveils the market dynamics and offers a future growth trajectory, forecasting a transaction value surge to US$2.3 billion by 2028.

Key Insights from the Egypt Conversational Commerce Industry Data:

The transaction volume and average value per transaction across various platforms, including chatbots and digital assistants.

Analysis by virtual assistant type, distinguishing between AI-based and non-intelligent chatbots.

Segmentation by application, from web-based to app-based conversational interfaces.

Detailed sector-wise forecasts, unpacking the potential in retail, hospitality, online food service, healthcare, and several other sectors.

Bespoke insights on conversational commerce applications across different organization sizes, from large to small enterprises.

Additionally, it offers comprehensive market size and forecast data, which are essential for forming strategic business plans and capturing market opportunities.

Egypt conversational commerce industry's robust growth underscores the digital shift in consumer purchasing behaviors and the increasing adoption of messaging and voice-based engagement channels. Companies in Egypt continue to leverage these platforms for deeply personalized customer experiences that align with global digital trends.

The findings are pivotal for businesses seeking to understand the Egyptian market's nuances and develop strategies tailored to the unique landscape of conversational commerce. Stakeholders can use these insights to position themselves strategically within this burgeoning market and optimize their return on investment by targeting high-growth segments.

