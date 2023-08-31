Egypt's Social Commerce Industry to Witness Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach $1.05 Billion in 2023

31 Aug, 2023, 19:30 ET

The "Egypt Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The social commerce sector in Egypt is poised for exceptional growth, projected to experience an annual expansion rate of 33.8%, reaching a total value of US$1.05 billion in 2023.

Anticipated to sustain steady progress, the industry is forecasted to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.8% between 2023 and 2028.

During this period, Egypt's social commerce Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is expected to soar from US$1.05 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$3.43 billion by 2028.

Market Insights:

An upcoming report delivers a comprehensive and data-centric analysis of Egypt's social commerce industry, delving into market opportunities and associated risks. This report encompasses over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) specific to Egypt, offering an in-depth understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

Key Market Segments Explored:

  • Egypt Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
  • Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
  • Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028
    • Clothing & Footwear
    • Beauty and Personal Care
    • Food & Grocery
    • Appliances and Electronics
    • Home Improvement
    • Travel
    • Hospitality
  • Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028
    • B2B
    • B2C
    • C2C
  • Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028
    • Mobile
    • Desktop
  • Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028
    • Domestic
    • Cross Border
  • Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028
    • Tier-1 Cities
    • Tier-2 Cities
    • Tier-3 Cities
  • Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028
    • Credit Card
    • Debit Card
    • Bank Transfer
    • Prepaid Card
    • Digital & Mobile Wallet
    • Other Digital Payment
    • Cash
  • Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms
    • Video Commerce
    • Social Network-Led Commerce
    • Social Reselling
    • Group Buying
    • Product Review Platforms
  • Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022
    • By Age
    • By Income Level
    • By Gender

Investment Opportunities:

  • In-depth Comprehension of Social Commerce Dynamics: Gain insights into market opportunities and pivotal trends, accompanied by forecasts spanning 2019 to 2028.
  • Identification of Emerging Prospects: Identify potential opportunities within various sectors by understanding market dynamics within each segment.
  • Tailored Strategic Development: Devise strategies tailored to distinct market segments, accounting for key trends, drivers, and industry risks.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvff2s

