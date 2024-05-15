EHA 2024 | Results from Five Studies of Ascentage Pharma's Key Drug Candidates Selected for Presentations at 2024 European Hematology Association Hybrid Congress

SUZHOU, China and ROCKVILLE, Md., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK), a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancer, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, announced today that the latest results from five studies have been selected for Poster Presentations at the 2024 European Hematology Association Hybrid Congress (EHA 2024). These posters will feature olverembatinib (HQP1351), the first and only China-approved third-generation BCL-ABL1 inhibitor; investigational lisaftoclax (APG-2575), a Bcl-2 selective inhibitor; and investigational APG-5918, an EED selective inhibitor.

The European Hematology Association (EHA) Hybrid Congress is the largest gathering of the hematology field in Europe. It showcases the most cutting-edge research and state-of-the-art innovative therapies, attracting over 10,000 clinical experts and researchers from more than 100 countries every year. This year, the EHA Hybrid Congress will take place on June 13 - 16, 2024, in Madrid, Spain.

"I am delighted to showcase the strength and progress of Ascentage Pharma in hematology at this year's congress, especially the therapeutic potential and clinical value of its drug candidates in chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL), multiple myeloma (MM), immunoglobulin light-chain (AL) amyloidosis, and anemia diseases," said Dr. Yifan Zhai, Chief Medical Officer of Ascentage Pharma. "We look forward to sharing the detailed results at the congress. In the future, we will continue to advance those development programs in efforts to bring more treatment options to patients around the world."

The five studies to be presented at EHA 2024 are as follows:

Olverembatinib

Olverembatinib Overcomes Ponatinib and Asciminib Resistance in Patients (Pts) with Heavily Pretreated Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Philadelphia-Positive Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (Ph⁺ ALL)

• Abstract#: P722

• Presentation Type: Poster presentation

• Topic: Chronic myeloid leukemia – Clinical

• Date & Time: Friday June 14, 2024, 18:00 - 19:00 CEST

• Presenting Author: Dr. Elias Jabbour, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Combination of Third Generation TKI Olverembatinib and Chemotherapy or Blinatumomab for New Diagnosed Adult Ph+ ALL Patients

• Abstract#: P427

• Presentation Type: Poster presentation

• Topic: Acute lymphoblastic leukemia – Clinical

• Date & Time: Friday June 14, 2024, 18:00 - 19:00 CEST

• Presenting Author: Junjie Chen, Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University

Patient Reported Outcomes in Adults with TKI-Resistant Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Receiving Olverembatinib-Therapy

• Abstract#: P1862

• Presentation Type: e-Poster presentation

• Topic: Chronic myeloid leukemia – Clinical

• Date & Time: Friday June 14, 2024, 18:00 - 19:00 CEST

• Presenting Author: Lu Yu, Peking University People's Hospital

Lisaftoclax

Lisaftoclax (APG-2575) Combined with Novel Therapeutic Regimens in Patients (Pts) with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Multiple Myeloma (MM) or Immunoglobulin Light-Chain (AL) Amyloidosis

• Abstract#: P917

• Presentation Type: Poster presentation

• Topic: Myeloma and other monoclonal gammopathies – Clinical

• Date & Time: Friday June 14, 2024, 18:00 - 19:00 CEST

• Presenting Author: Dr. Sikander Ailawadhi, Mayo Clinic Florida

APG-5918

Embryonic Ectoderm Development (EED) Inhibitor APG-5918 Improves Chronic Kidney Disease- (CKD)-Induced Hemoglobin (HB) Insufficiency in Preclinical Models of Anemia

• Abstract#: P1550

• Presentation Type: Poster presentation

• Topic: Enzymopathies, membranopathies and other anemias

• Date & Time: Friday June 14, 2024, 18:00 - 19:00 CEST

• Presenting Author: Dr. Eric Liang, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc.

About Ascentage Pharma

Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK) is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B, and age-related diseases. On October 28, 2019, Ascentage Pharma was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code 6855.HK.

Ascentage Pharma focuses on developing therapeutics that inhibit protein-protein interactions to restore apoptosis, or programmed cell death. The company has built a pipeline of 9 clinical drug candidates, including novel, highly potent Bcl-2, and dual Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitors, as well as candidates aimed at IAP and MDM2-p53 pathways, and next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). Ascentage Pharma is also the only company in the world with active clinical programs targeting all three known classes of key apoptosis regulators. The company is conducting more than 40 Phase I/II clinical trials, including 5 global registrational phase III studies, in the US, Australia, Europe, and China. Ascentage Pharma has been designated for multiple Major National R&D Projects, including five Major New Drug Projects, one New Drug Incubator status, four Innovative Drug Programs, and one Major Project for the Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.

Olverembatinib, the company's core drug candidate developed for the treatment of drug-resistant chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and the company's first approved product, has been granted Priority Review Designations and Breakthrough Therapy Designations by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). To date, the drug had been included into the China 2022 National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL). Furthermore, olverembatinib has been granted an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and a Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the US FDA, and an Orphan Designation by the EMA of the EU. To date, Ascentage Pharma has obtained a total of 16 ODDs from the US FDA and 1 Orphan Designation from the EMA of the EU for 4 of the company's investigational drug candidates.

Leveraging its robust R&D capabilities, Ascentage Pharma has built a portfolio of global intellectual property rights and entered into global partnerships with numerous renowned biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and research institutes such as UNITY Biotechnology, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Mayo Clinic, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, MSD, and AstraZeneca. The company has built a talented team with global experience in the discovery and development of innovative drugs and is setting up its world-class commercial manufacturing and Sales & Marketing teams. One pivotal aim of Ascentage Pharma is to continuously strengthen its R&D capabilities and accelerate its clinical development programs, in order to fulfil its mission of addressing unmet clinical needs in China and around the world for the benefit of more patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, Ascentage Pharma undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

