EHA Highlights Commitment to Innovation and Collaboration at ASH Annual Meeting

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Hematology Association (EHA) will showcase its dedication to advancing research and fostering collaboration at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition from December 7-10, 2024, in San Diego, California, USA.

The partnership between EHA and ASH is testament to both organizations' commitment to progress and improving patient care. The EHA-ASH Joint Symposium, scheduled for Sunday, December 8 from 12:30-13:30 (PDT), will focus on myelodysplastic syndromes, showcasing expert insights from Amy DeZern of Johns Hopkins University and Matteo Della Porta of Humanitas Cancer Center. EHA President Antonio Almeida remarked, "The collaboration between EHA and ASH holds immense significance for the global medical community. Both organizations serve as pivotal platforms for advancing the understanding, research, education, and treatment of blood disorders. […] By combining our strengths, together, we can enhance research, education, advocacy, and patient care, generating significant benefits that resonate across nations and communities." This joint session is another milestone in a fruitful collaboration that continues to shape the future of hematology.

In 2024, EHA reached unprecedented levels of engagement, connecting more professionals than ever. Membership surged by 25%, bringing EHA's community to over 8,300 members, and the EHA2024 Congress attracted a record-breaking 17,900 delegates. This growth reflects EHA's commitment to a member-focused approach, empowering professionals to exchange knowledge, collaborate on research, and share best practices on a global scale.

HemaSphere, EHA's peer-reviewed journal, has recently achieved a significant milestone with a 2023 Impact Factor of 11.9, ranking it seventh among hematology journals globally. This development is a testament to the high-quality, cutting-edge research that HemaSphere publishes and its value to the hematology community.

With a vision for "Borderless Hematology," EHA will continue to drive global connectivity, innovation, and excellence.

ASH delegates are invited to learn about EHA at booth #300.

About EHA

The European Hematology Association (EHA) is a membership organization serving a community of over 8,000 medical professionals, researchers, and scientists with an active interest in hematology. EHA is the largest Europe-based organization connecting hematologists worldwide and supports career development and research, harmonizes hematology education, and advocates for hematologists and hematology.

Website: www.ehaweb.org

"Towards prevention, cure, and quality of life for all patients with blood disorders".

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461261/4811631/European_Hematology_Association_Logo.jpg

SOURCE European Hematology Association (EHA)