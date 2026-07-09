ehamarkets Launches ehamarkets AI, Bringing 24/7 Intelligent Trading Assistance to Global Traders

HONG KONG and NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ehamarkets today announced the official launch of ehamarkets AI, an AI-powered trading assistant built on OpenClaw/Hermes technology. Designed to help users monitor markets, analyze information, receive timely alerts, and streamline trading activities, ehamarkets AI brings intelligent automation into everyday trading workflows.

As global financial markets become increasingly fast-moving and data-intensive, traders face growing challenges in keeping pace with market developments and processing vast amounts of information. ehamarkets AI addresses these challenges by combining continuous market monitoring, AI-assisted analysis, and personalized alerts with natural language interaction, allowing users to communicate their trading needs directly while receiving intelligent support throughout the trading process.

Key Features of ehamarkets AI include:

24/7 Market Intelligence

ehamarkets AI continuously analyzes publicly available market information and delivers automated monitoring and real-time alerts, helping users stay informed about relevant market developments as they unfold.

Intelligent Trading Assistance

Through natural language interaction, users can communicate their objectives directly with ehamarkets AI. The assistant helps manage trading-related tasks more efficiently, simplifying day-to-day trading workflows.

Automated Execution Based on User Instructions

With explicit user authorization, ehamarkets AI can assist in executing trades according to predefined user instructions, while ensuring that trading decisions remain fully under the user's control.

"Keeping track of global markets around the clock is a challenge for most traders," said Markus Weber, CEO of ehamarkets. "ehamarkets AI was created to bridge that gap. It acts as an intelligent trading companion-continuously monitoring market activity, highlighting relevant information, and carrying out user-defined instructions-helping traders execute their strategies with greater efficiency and confidence, wherever they are."

The launch of ehamarkets AI reflects ehamarkets' continued commitment to advancing financial technology innovation. By integrating artificial intelligence with digital trading services, ehamarkets aims to deliver a more efficient, accessible, and intelligent trading experience for users worldwide.

For more information, please visit:

Official Website >> https://www.ehamarkets.com/

Download the App >> https://go.onelink.me/Flyh?pid=prhome

Risk Disclaimer:

This content is provided for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

SOURCE ehamarkets