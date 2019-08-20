EHang Achieves one of the World's First Certificate of Unmanned Aircraft System Safety for AAVs

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EHang, an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company, announced that it has become one of the world's first company to achieve certificate of unmanned aircraft system (UAS) safety level II for AAVs through tests of the UAS fence. The certificate was issued by the China Academy of Civil Aviation Science and Technology (CAST) and was internationally recognized among member organizations of the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS).