EHang and Azerbaijan Airlines to Establish Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Command-and-Control Center at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EHang, the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company, announced that it has signed an agreement with Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) to establish a command-and-control center to manage unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The agreement was signed on October 9, 2019 in Baku by EHang's Founder, Chairman and CEO Huazhi Hu and AZAL's President Jahangir Asgarov.

The command-and-control center will allow Azerbaijan Air Navigation Services (AZANS), the air navigation services provider for the Republic of Azerbaijan, to control UAV traffic on the airport's premises and prevent the unauthorized use of UAVs. It will be fully integrated with the Azerbaijani air traffic control system.

The command-and-control center will also equip AZANS with technologies including 3D mapping and terrain scanning to support airfield design and aerial navigation map development. A future web application could include UAV and pilot registration information, certification documents and permissions for flight procedures. As part of the agreement, EHang will also train UAV specialists at the National Academy of Aviation of Azerbaijan and build a UAV management simulator complex.

"UAVs represent a significant opportunity to optimize airport operations, but it is important to launch them into the right infrastructural framework," said Hu Huazhi. "Our command-and-control center enables the seamless integration of new aerial mobility options into existing air traffic patterns and we are excited to partner with AZANS on this project, which paves the way for future partnerships with aviation authorities globally."

About EHang

EHang is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: urban air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities.

For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

About AZANS

Azerbaijan Air Navigation Services was created in 1996 by decision of the Board of Directors of the State Civil Aviation Company. The primary mission of the new company was to ensure the safety of flights in the Republic of Azerbaijan's airspace through air traffic servicing and coordination. Every day AZANS serves more than 500 aircraft, 300 of which are transit flights over Azerbaijan.

