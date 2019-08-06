EHang Founder, Chairman and CEO Honored at Living Legends of Aviation Event

First Chinese honoree to be recognized with Technology Innovation Award

EHang

Aug 06, 2019, 06:54 ET

ST. WOLFGANG, Austria, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huazhi Hu, the founder, chairman, and CEO of EHang, a pioneer in autonomous air mobility technology, has been recognized for his achievements in the aviation industry at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards Europe in St. Wolfgang, Austria on July 20. Mr. Hu is the first Chinese honoree.

The Living Legends of Aviation, which include both a U.S.-based and a European group, meet annually to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to aviation, including entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, and astronauts as well as pilots. Previous recipients of the Living Legends of Aviation Awards include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, SpaceX founder Elon Musk, and Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson. This year's award ceremony in St. Wolfgang was hosted by actor John Travolta and focused on the theme of the future of mobility.

In bestowing the Technology Innovation Award on Mr. Hu, the Living Legends of Aviation recognized his company's contributions to the urban air mobility industry and Mr. Hu's efforts to revolutionize the short-range transportation of goods and individuals, which is driven by his philosophy to "make the impossible possible."

EHang is one of the world's most promising autonomous air mobility companies. It offers its diverse customer base user-friendly, safe, intelligent, and efficient aerial products and solutions including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management and aerial media.

"I am greatly honored to be a recipient of the Technology Innovation Award presented by the Living Legends of Aviation," said Mr. Hu. "Advances in aviation technologies are critical to the future of mobility, and I am grateful that the Living Legends recognize the central role that Autonomous Aerial Vehicles (AAV) will play in this. EHang is committed to improving how we transport both people and goods through urban landscapes, and I look forward to working with our partners towards building the smart cities of the future."

About EHang

EHang is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

