Ehave Leverages Cognitive Game Engine to Assess Cannabis Impairment

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ehave, Inc. (OTCQB: EHVVF), a healthcare company dedicated to empowering the medical cannabis and mental health communities with next-generation digital solutions, today gave an update on the development of a new mobile game to assess cannabis impairment. The Ehave Cannabis Impairment Assessment Tool (CIAT) provides users with a fun, easy way to evaluate their impairment while using cannabis.

As several jurisdictions have already, or prepare to, legalize cannabis use, an open question to consumers is an understanding of whether they are impaired or not. Unlike alcohol, where guidelines for consumption, production and labels exist and have become well understood, for cannabis the numerous strains and different methods of consumption make it difficult for consumers to gauge the impact of the drug on their system. Furthermore, consumer tools for measuring blood alcohol content (BAC) are available as a guide to inebriation, but similar tests for cannabis impairment are still in development.

Based on established research on the acute effect of cannabis use on executive function, CIAT uses game based methodology built on top of Ehave's Cognitive Game Engine to measure a user's impairment. Users play a series of games that contain specific cognitive tasks, and when completed are presented with a weighted combined score – their Cannabis Impairment Score (CIS). The user can compare this score against their own sober baseline, their score while intoxicated, and similar scores against a normative population.

"We have done extensive work in building systems that use high quality outcome data to prove whether cannabis is safe and effective, or not," said Prateek Dwivedi, CEO of Ehave. "We are now leveraging our expertise in cannabis and mental health to provide a tool that lets consumers evaluate their impairment quickly and non-invasively, and we are excited to announce that the development of CIAT is now underway."

CIAT is not a replacement for roadside tests; it is understood that it is unsafe to operate any vehicle after consuming any cannabis and that consumers need to take full responsibility for their decisions and actions.

CIAT is currently under development and anticipated to be in the market in Q4.

Ehave, Inc. (OTCQB: EHVVF) is empowering the medical cannabis and mental healthcare community with a next generation of data-rich tools designed to improve patient management, diagnosis and treatment. With Ehave Connect, Ehave's mental health informatics platform, clinicians can make objective, data-driven decisions while keeping patients informed and engaged throughout their mental healthcare journey. Ehave Connect offers a powerful set of core features that integrate with a growing selection of tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners, including Multi-Health Systems ("MHS"), a leading publisher of psychological assessments. Ehave is initially focused on improving the standard of care in attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ("ADHD"), through its collaboration with the Hospital for Sick Children ("SickKids"). Ehave Connect is also being utilized to advance the validation and optimization of medical cannabis, through its collaboration with leading medical cannabis licensed producers. www.ehave.com

