EHE Health Introduces VO2 Max Innovation to Advance Preventive Care

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EHE Health, a national preventive healthcare provider, is introducing a first-of-its-kind VO2 max testing innovation to the United States to help patients better understand and manage their health.

The Seismofit® sensor used in EHE Health’s preventive exam—providing a resting VO2 Max reading without exercise for greater accessibility and accuracy.

Seismofit® is a wellness solution developed by VentriJect, a Danish technology company. It provides a clinically relevant VO2 max readout in under three minutes and without the need for exercise. This is a transformational way of assessing VO2 max, which previously could only be assessed through a 3-minute step or a cardiopulmonary exercise test (CPET). This enhances accessibility, especially for older people and those with physical limitations, empowering more people with health data to enable them to stay healthy.

The device measures cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) using a technique called seismocardiography, which uses a small sensor to register the movements in the chest caused by the beating heart. It then processes this information through an advanced proprietary algorithm, providing a clinically validated way to estimate VO2 max, which is an indicator for CRF.

VO2 max is the measure of the maximum amount of oxygen a person can use during exercise, expressed in millilitres of oxygen consumed per minute per kilogram of body weight. It is the gold standard for measuring cardiorespiratory fitness and is an important indicator of overall health. It correlates to a wide range of other health conditions, and the American Heart Association has called for VO2 max to be regularly examined as it is the 'strongest indicator of health[1]'.

Seismofit® is already in use across Europe, but this is the first time it will be accessible to US customers. It complements the existing heart health protocol EHE Health follows, providing patients with advanced capabilities that will meet industry standards.

Dr. Jacqueline King, EHE Health's Chief Medical Officer, emphasized the importance of the latest advancement in EHE Health's offerings:

"We're excited to bring this next evolution in cardiovascular assessment to our patients. Unlike traditional step tests, resting VO2 Max offers a more accurate and inclusive way to evaluate cardiorespiratory fitness for people of all activity levels. As the first national provider network to deploy this technology, EHE Health is once again advancing how preventive care is delivered."

EHE Health's Chief Executive Officer, Greg Mansur, added that the new offering reflects the company's continued investment in advancing preventive care.

"This advancement reflects EHE Health's ongoing commitment to evolving its clinical protocols and delivering preventive care that helps patients better understand and manage their long-term health."

Mikkel Kristiansen, VentriJect CEO, explained the significance of the announcement:

"We're delighted to be working with EHE Health to bring this innovation to patients in the United States. VO2 max is regularly measured for elite athletes but is not currently widely used in healthcare, despite the growing body of literature on its importance. This makes this deployment with EHE Health hugely significant and a milestone in our North American expansion.

EHE Health is an ideal partner – experts in preventive health with a technology-centric approach to delivering excellence. I look forward to seeing how Seismofit® can help their patients to better understand and manage their health."

The new VO2 Max test is now rolling out across EHE Health managed clinics and major network locations, with full implementation expected by mid-2026.

About EHE Health

EHE Health is a national preventive healthcare provider network that partners with mid- and large-sized employers to give their employees and beneficiaries an entry point to organized healthcare, beginning with prevention. Named by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® as one of the Best Workplaces in healthcare, EHE Health is headquartered in New York City and has over 200 health clinics across the U.S., staffed by a network of curated primary care physicians and clinicians. For over 100 years, EHE Health has been an innovator and leader in helping people live longer, healthier lives with personalized preventive care. For more information, visit us at www.ehe.health.

About VentriJect

The Danish-based company, VentriJect, was founded in 2018, as a spin out from the Danish university, Aalborg University. The company was founded with a mission to revolutionise how cardiorespiratory fitness is measured. With the clinical-validated and patented technology, Seismofit®, they have set out on that journey. Read more at www.ventriject.com

