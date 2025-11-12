eHealth Advances its AI Strategy with Expanded Voice Agent Capabilities

AI agents now support both enrollment and post-enrollment calls, reflecting growing consumer openness with using AI for more efficient plan assistance

eHealth's use of AI is largely unmatched among Medicare brokers, with this technology being leveraged in multiple ways to provide consumers with an easier and more effective experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading online health insurance marketplace, today announced the expanded use of Alice, its AI-powered voice agent. Alice has expanded beyond its initial use for shopping and initial enrollment telephone support and is now assisting with post-enrollment and general service calls from Medicare Advantage beneficiaries, helping to efficiently address and resolve common inquiries such as:

eHealth expands AI voice agent capabilities

Application status: Alice provides customers with general information on their application status as provided by the health plan. Soon, she will also be able to look up specific details and inform callers exactly where their application is with the health plan in the process.

Soon, she will also be able to look up specific details and inform callers exactly where their application is with the health plan in the process.

Alice informs customers when they generally can expect to receive their insurance ID cards and, if necessary, directs them to contact their health plan for further assistance. Billing questions: Alice provides customers with direct billing contact phone numbers for their respective health plan, making it easier for individuals to access assistance when billing support is required.

Alice provides customers with direct billing contact phone numbers for their respective health plan, making it easier for individuals to access assistance when billing support is required. Do Not Call requests: Alice can initiate steps to remove customers from eHealth's call list upon request, ensuring their communication preferences are respected.

eHealth's leadership in technology has defined the company since its founding. Today, eHealth has distinguished itself from other Medicare brokers by deploying leading AI technology at scale, continuing its commitment to improving the customer experience.

"With the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period in full swing, AI is playing a key role in streamlining how beneficiaries shop for and use their Medicare Advantage plans," said Ketan Babaria, Chief Digital and AI Officer of eHealth. "While licensed insurance agents remain essential as expert guides, AI voice agents help facilitate a faster and more seamless shopping and support experience. In fact, a recent eHealth survey found that 50% of Medicare beneficiaries would be interested in working with an AI agent by phone if it helped them get more efficient assistance when shopping for plans."

Driving Results and Customer Satisfaction

Since launching earlier in 2025, Alice has:

Eliminated after-hours wait times , ensuring a 100% answer rate.

, ensuring a 100% answer rate. Earned an "exceptional" rating from 77% of callers .

. Increased interest in purchasing a plan among after-hours calls — with 30.9% of such callers assisted by Alice expressing interest in purchasing a plan, compared to 24.4% for human screeners.1

Expanding AI Across the Customer Journey

The expansion of Alice marks another step forward in eHealth's mission to use technology to make healthcare simpler and more accessible for everyone.

Alice already handles all after-hours Medicare Advantage inquiries and supports both initial enrollment assistance and service calls during business hours when agents are unavailable. In the future, eHealth plans to extend Alice's capabilities to assist individuals with shopping for other types of health insurance plans.

For years, eHealth has leveraged AI and machine learning to match beneficiaries with the most suitable health plans based on their unique needs, including coverage requirements, physicians, and prescription drugs, from a broad catalog of leading national and regional insurers.

To experience Alice in action, listen to this demo.

About eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH)

We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. Consumers can visit our health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com, or call us to speak with a licensed insurance agent at 1-800-EHEALTH (1-800-343-2584), TTY 711. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

For more information, visit ehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

eHealth media inquiries: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the following: our expectations and predictions for our digital strategy and capabilities, our investments in technology and digital initiatives, including artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and our ability to achieve such strategic objectives; consumer expectation and adoption of online and other digital product and service offerings; and other statements regarding our business, operations, financial condition, prospects and business strategies. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our latest Form 10-Q and 10-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

1 Internal eHealth analysis of after-hours Medicare calls served by AI agents, 2025

