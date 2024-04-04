eHealth Announces Launch of ePerks Rewards Program

Program includes year-round support services, access to a dedicated advocate team, and special offers from eHealth partners



AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading private online health insurance marketplace, eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com) believes in building long-term relationships with customers and adding value to their lives beyond the initial point of sale. That's why the company today announced the launch of its new eHealth ePerks rewards program.

The company has already enrolled over 200,000 existing eHealth Medicare customers in ePerks. Benefits for ePerks members include:

Seamless start: After enrollment, eHealth representatives can help ePerks members set up their primary care physician, if needed, and mail-order prescription drugs, and can help schedule an annual wellness visit.

After enrollment, eHealth representatives can help ePerks members set up their primary care physician, if needed, and mail-order prescription drugs, and can help schedule an annual wellness visit. Plan check-ups : Since coverage needs and plan benefits can change, eHealth can help members schedule a consultation with a licensed agent to make sure they still have the right plan for their needs and budget.

: Since coverage needs and plan benefits can change, eHealth can help members schedule a consultation with a licensed agent to make sure they still have the right plan for their needs and budget. Access to dedicated advocates : Specially trained licensed insurance agents and member advocates are ready to help ePerks members with any inquiries or needs they may have.

: Specially trained licensed insurance agents and member advocates are ready to help ePerks members with any inquiries or needs they may have. Special offers: eHealth's platform offers preferential access to eHealth's partners; the first such offer comes from eHealth partner Retirable, providing access to holistic retirement and financial planning services.

In addition, Medicare/Medicaid dual-eligible ePerks members may also enjoy special access to a dedicated customer service team for assistance with selecting a medical care provider, addressing billing questions, and accessing existing plan services that may include meal delivery, transportation, and financial assistance.

"We're always looking for new ways to do more for our customers; that's why I'm so excited about our ePerks rewards program," said eHealth CEO Fran Soistman. "This is just the beginning. We look forward to expanding the program in the months to come, enrolling new members, and adding special offers. It's another way of making eHealth an indispensable partner in the health and wellbeing of our customers."

There is no cost to enroll in eHealth's ePerks rewards program and participation is open to qualifying persons who are not eHealth customers.

About eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH)

We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

