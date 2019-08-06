eHealth Announces the Appointment of Dale B. Wolf as a New Independent Director

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com) announced that Dale B. Wolf has been appointed an independent director to the company's Board of Directors.

Since 2017, Mr. Wolf has served as Chairman of the Board for Molina Healthcare, where he first joined the board in 2013. Mr. Wolf was President and Chief Executive Officer at One Call Care Management from January 2016 to February 2019, and Executive Chairman between September 2015 and January 2016.

Previously, Mr. Wolf served as President and Chief Executive Officer of DBW Healthcare, Inc. from January 2014 to June 2018, and as the Executive Chairman of Correctional Healthcare Companies, Inc. between December 2012 and July 2014. From 2005 to 2009, Mr. Wolf served as Chief Executive Officer of Coventry Health Care, Inc., and as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at Coventry between 1996 and 2005.

"Dale is an effective leader with a proven track record and he will make a terrific addition to eHealth's board," said eHealth CEO Scott Flanders. "He brings extensive knowledge of the managed care and health insurance industries, and expertise in executive management and business and financial strategy. We look forward to benefiting from his knowledge and experience at such a transformational time for the company."

