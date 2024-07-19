eHealth Applauds Decision by CMS to Retain 2024 Medicare Compensation Guidelines for 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, applauded the decision by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to temporarily retain CY2024 agent compensation rates for CY2025. CMS's decision comes in response to preliminary injunctions issued by the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas in the case of Americans for Beneficiary Choice v. HHS.

"While we were not of the opinion that the original 2025 compensation guidelines applied to eHealth, we're gratified by CMS's decision to keep the 2024 guidelines in place, which we strongly believe will serve the best interests of Medicare beneficiaries this Annual Enrollment Period (AEP)," said eHealth CEO Fran Soistman. "Maintaining a clear and unbiased environment is crucial for empowering beneficiaries to make informed choices about their Medicare Advantage coverage. This includes access to a diverse range of plans and the necessary guidance that licensed agents and brokers offer to help beneficiaries navigate their options."

In a recent survey of more than 2,100 Medicare Advantage enrollees, eHealth found:

85% of those who worked with a licensed agent felt they could not have found the right plan for their needs without the help they received.





70% of those who worked with an agent were "very satisfied" with their coverage, compared to 60% of those who did not work with an agent.





66% of those who worked with an agent were "very confident" they had selected the right plan for their needs, compared to 55% of those who did not work with an agent.

Mr. Soistman continued: "CMS's decision to retain 2024 compensation guidelines helps ensure that all Medicare beneficiaries can have the benefit of working with a licensed agent as they approach what is widely expected to be a disruptive AEP. With the knowledge that many beneficiaries are likely to face challenging coverage decisions this fall, our preparations for AEP at eHealth are already in full swing."

