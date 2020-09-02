eHealth Became Crucial to Remote Patient Services During Recent COVID-19 Times, Market Valuation to Expand at Robust CAGR of 16.5% During 2020 - 2030 - TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IT service providers are increasingly getting into strategic alliances to underline the benefits of real time healthcare systems for proponents of the eHealth market. Clinicians are attracted toward the evidence-based eHealth programs, which is also a key part of their successful implementation.

Paid video consultations on the back of telemedicine holds a vast revenue potential in the eHealth market.

Players reap substantial revenue gains from the uptake of eHealth services to gain access to quality patient care among African expats in China, observes analysts at TMR.

The global valuation of the eHealth market was pegged at ~US$ 150 Bn in 2020. Clocking CAGR of 16.5%, the valuation is expected to climb to ~US$ 693 Bn by 2030-end.

Key Findings of eHealth Market Report

Among the various components, the solutions segment held a promising market share in 2019

Electronic health records (EHR) become a key part of the eHealth solutions

Telehealth is projected to be the fastest expanding segment in the overall eHealth market

Regionally, North America has been a promisingly lucrative market, and its valuation is projected to reach ~US$ 57.4 Bn by 2020

has been a promisingly lucrative market, and its valuation is projected to reach by 2020 The Asia Pacific market expected to rise at CAGR of 19.2% during 2020 – 2030

market expected to rise at CAGR of 19.2% during 2020 – 2030 Europe to witness moderate growth

eHealth Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Growing demand for real time health systems (RTHS) is a key trend boosting the eHealth market

eHealth services form a crucial part of centralized access to information for facilitating clinical trials. Thus, the content collaboration benefit of eHealth system is a compelling market proposition.

Growing role of eHealth in ensuring a seamless communication between clinicians is also a key factor boosting its demand.

The benefits of mobile telehealth systems, such as in managing COVID patients in recent years, have expanded the outlook of the eHealth market.

The increasing trend of 'app on prescription' has opened a new avenue in the eHealth market.

Numerous prominent regional regulations have rebuffed security regulations in increasing the success rate of eHealth services.

IT service providers have been increasingly making collaborative efforts in boosting the uptake of electronic health records. These take into account the efforts of insurance providers, governments, and healthcare providers on the same page.

Strategic alliances are unlocking new revenue streams in the eHealth market.

Growing popularity of telehealth solutions, laboratory management systems, and clinical decision support systems are expanding the horizon for players in the market.

eHealth Market: Key Impediments to Growth

In several parts of the world with not-so-developed health infrastructure, regulations and policies are largely inadequate for the implementation of eHealth programs. Their successful use in routine clinical processes, such as in managing chronic diseases, requires training services. Further, industry experts opine that healthcare professionals must understand the benefits of evidence-based health innovation programs.

eHealth Market: Competitive Landscape

A growing number of companies should lean on reducing the cost of access to eHealth services. To this end, they should provide healthcare cards for individuals for enabling medicines and other medical services.

The eHealth market is increasing competitive and emerging players hold ~75%-80% of the market share. A few aspiring ones are reaping gains by offering medical artificial intelligence (AI).

The eHealth Market can be segmented as follows:

eHealth Market, by Component

Solutions

Electronic Health Records (EHR)



Laboratory Management Systems (LMS)



Telehealth



Medical Image Analysis Systems



Clinical Decision Support Systems



Pharmacy Information Systems



Others (PACS & VNA, etc.)

Services

Consultation & Diagnosis



Health Monitoring

eHealth Market, by End User

Healthcare Payers/ Consumers

Hospitals/ Clinics

Pharmaceuticals

Others (Home Healthcare Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, etc.)

eHealth Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America

