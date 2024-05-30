eHealth Chief Financial Officer John Stelben to Retire in August

eHealth's Chief Accounting Officer John Dolan to be Named Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) ( eHealth.com ), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, announced today that John Stelben, its chief financial officer (CFO), is returning to retirement and will depart the company at the end of August 2024. Mr. Stelben will serve as a retained advisor through the end of 2024 to ensure a seamless transition.

John Dolan, eHealth's chief accounting officer will be appointed SVP, CFO on August 31, 2024. In connection with his role as SVP, CFO, Mr. Dolan will also serve as the company's principal financial and accounting officer.

"We thank John Stelben for his financial leadership during his time at eHealth. John played a pivotal role in steering eHealth through its transformation period, helping to position the company for sustainable profitable growth. We thank him for his leadership and his contributions to eHealth's important progress and wish him the very best in retirement," said eHealth chief executive officer and director, Fran Soistman. "I am pleased to appoint John Dolan as eHealth's new chief financial officer in August. John brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of financial stewardship that will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our strategic initiatives and drive profitable growth. I am confident that John's experience and vision will further support the continued success of eHealth."

"I want to thank Fran, the board of directors, and everyone at eHealth," said John Stelben. "I leave holding eHealth in the highest regard. I am enormously proud of the strides we've made and equally excited about eHealth's future."

