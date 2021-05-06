eHealth, Inc. to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that its management will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 3:05 p.m. E.T. Interested investors can access the live audio webcast of eHealth's presentation at www.ehealthinsurance.com under Investor Relations. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software. A replay of this event will be available on the company's website shortly after the conclusion of the event and will remain available for 14 days.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 180 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

