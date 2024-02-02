eHealth Software and Services Market Projected USD 138.38 Billion Growth between 2024 and 2028: Market to focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Analytics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The eHealth Software Market is projected to increase by USD 138.38 billion, at a CAGR of 15.72% between 2023 and 2028, according to the latest report by Technavio. The growth narrative in the eHealth Software and Services market is backed by factors such as the growing digitization of the healthcare industry, increasing adoption of data analytics in the healthcare sector, and key developments by vendors. Electronic health (eHealth) involves using digital tools, platforms, and applications designed to enhance healthcare delivery, management, and patient outcomes. This comprehensive analysis provides valuable insights for industry stakeholders by breaking down key market segments. For more information – Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global eHealth Software and Services Market 2024-2028
What are the Growth Drivers, Trends, and Challenges?

  • Growth Drivers: The growing adoption of data analytics in healthcare sectors is a significant driver of market growth
  • Trends: An emerging trend in the market is the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Challenges: A significant challenge hindering market growth is the presence of open-source vendors offering a wide range of eHealth software and services

What are the key insights?
Market Segmentation: This report segments the market by Deployment, Type, and Geography. The on-premises segment holds a significant market share as it offers control, compliance assurance, and a predictable cost structure.
Regional Overview: North America is projected to contribute 44% to global market growth during the forecast period. Regulatory norms, incentivizing policies, and financial incentives encourage physicians in the region to adopt eHealth software and services. In-depth insights into other key segments, including end-users and regions, empower stakeholders to make informed decisions. View Free Sample Report.

eHealth Software and Services Market 2024-2028 : Vendor Analysis

Who's Navigating the Competitive Landscape? Companies like AdvancedMD Inc., Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Alphabet Inc., American Well Corp., Apple Inc., athenahealth Inc., E HealthLine.Com Inc., eHealth Global Technologies Inc., Esaote Spa, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., and others are implementing various strategies, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches, to enhance their presence in the market. The report provides strategic insights into key players, offering stakeholders a roadmap for navigating the dynamic Silicones market. For a comprehensive understanding, purchase the full report.

eHealth Software and Services Market 2024-2028 : Segmentation

eHealth Software and Services Market is segmented as below:

  • Deployment 
    • On-premises
    • Cloud-based
  • Type 
    • Services
    • Software
  • Geography 
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • Rest Of World (ROW)

eHealth Software and Services Market 2024-2028 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ehealth software and services market report covers the following areas:

  • eHealth Software and Services Market size
  • eHealth Software and Services Market trends
  • eHealth Software and Services Market industry analysis

This study identifies Growing use of connected devices and technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the ehealth software and services market growth during the next few years.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

