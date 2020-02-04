eHealth Startup mediQuo Closes €2M Funding Round

mediQuo also announces an exciting addition to its management team. Bruno Cuevas will join the company as Co-CEO, along with founder and Co-CEO Dr Guillem Serra. Bruno is the former Vice President of Global Markets at Adevinta/Schibsted, a global group of leading online marketplaces, where he was responsible for an international portfolio of operations in Europe, Asia, Latin America and North Africa. He has also been board member in numerous international marketplaces, including Schibsted Spain (Fotocasa, Infojobs, Milanuncios, coches.net, etc.). Before Adevinta, he worked at Groupon and in strategy consulting.

mediQuo will soon launch its mediQuo PRO app, which will allow doctors and health professionals to manage consultations online for both their own patients as well as for the users of the app. This is in compliance with the European GDPR regulation at all times, thus reinforcing patient and doctor confidentiality. With the launch of mediQuo PRO the company aims to reach a total of 14,000 health professionals and to be able to manage 1.5 million patient consultations within the next 15 months.

mediQuo founder Dr Guillem Serra says: "The recent funding round and the launch of the new app are major boosts to the growth of the platform and to fulfill our purpose to foster the digitization of medicine and healthcare. We are happy to have Bruno Cuevas, joining the team. With his proven track record developing and managing international marketplaces, we are going to take a giant step forward."

Bruno Cuevas says: "mediQuo wants to change the way in which patients interact with health professionals, thus improving people's lives. We have a great team, the required technology, knowledge of the health arena as well as of how to operate marketplaces, and the support of renowned investors within the sector. Our ambition is as great as the company's potential, and with this funding round we have set out to deeply change the health sector - to place a hospital in each person's pocket."

This Spanish startup was founded by Guillem Serra, a medical doctor, mathematician, founder and investor in multiple startups, together with Albert Castells and José López, also founders of iSalud.com. Since its launch 2 years ago, mediQuo has received 4 million euros in funding. Its app has been installed by nearly 600,000 users and has been able to manage nearly one million medical consultations, multiplying by 10 the sale of premium subscriptions over the last year.

More about mediQuo:

mediQuo is the leading eHealth app in Spain and Latin America.

Developed by the Barcelona-based company Medipremium S.L., it was launched in November 2017, focusing its growth on Spain and Latin America with the aim of enabling everyone to access a doctor from their mobile devices.

By the end of 2019, mediQuo had already reached 940,000 medical consultations and 570,000 downloads on mobile devices.

At the beginning of 2020 the platform launched mediQuo PRO, the exclusive app for doctors and health professionals (specialists in general and family medicine, paediatrics, gynaecology, dermatology, cardiology, psychology, nutrition, sexology, couples therapy, personal trainer...).

More information at: info@mediquo.com

Download on Google Play and Appstore

SOURCE MediQuo