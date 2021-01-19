eHealth Supports President-Elect Biden's Call for Public-Private Sector Cooperation on COVID-19 Crisis and for Increasing ACA Subsidies for Those Just Above the Subsidy Threshold

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com) today announced support for the Biden-Harris Administration Emergency Relief Package provisions that call for public-private sector partnership in fighting the pandemic and for expanding support for the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The Biden-Harris package would limit the amount that eligible Americans spend on health insurance to no more than 8.5% of annual income.

"Today, ACA coverage is out of reach for many Americans with incomes close to the cutoff for ACA subsidies, yet just high enough to make them ineligible for relief." said eHealth CEO Scott Flanders. "President-Elect Biden's plan to increase support for such individuals and families will help ensure quality coverage for many Americans who can't afford insurance under current rules."

"eHealth strongly supports the ACA subsidy expansion included in the Biden-Harris Emergency Relief Package," said John Desser, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for eHealth. "We are also pleased to see the recent report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services showing that consumers using Enhanced Direct Enrollment to choose their health plan has more than doubled year-over-year from 521,000 to 1,130,000."

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 180 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

Media Contact:

Jeff Brown

[email protected]

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ehealthinsurance.com

