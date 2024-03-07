eHealth Technologies Expedites Time to Treatment for Patients by Integrating AI

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth Technologies, a trailblazer in healthcare technology solutions for close to 20 years, has announced a significant transformation to its advanced technology solution. By integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI), eHealth Technologies has expedited time to treatment for patients by further streamlining the collection, organization, and delivery of comprehensive medical histories to clinicians.

"One of the largest delays in care is caused by the time it takes to collect, organize, and deliver medical histories. Without access to a patient's comprehensive past, the crucial first appointment is often delayed for days or even weeks, ultimately impacting life-changing treatment," shared Dan Torrens, CEO of eHealth Technologies. "eHealth Connect® is now integrated in the right way to decrease time to treatment and allows its customers the ability to focus on what they do best, care for patients."

For many patients, their medical records go beyond what their doctor provides. It often includes lab results, high-quality images, and pathology material. This valuable information can be accessed by the provider through various channels such as a Release of Information (ROI) vendor, Health Information Exchange (HIE), or national networks. But how can you navigate the quickest path to request and gather this crucial data? Should you stick to traditional methods like faxing, opt for secure messaging, explore portals, or utilize APIs? Similar to navigation apps, eHealth Connect with embedded AI, efficiently determines the best route to request and gather complete medical histories.

Once records, lab results, and images are collected, administrators or clinicians then take on the daunting task of sifting through a myriad of patient information, consolidating it and organizing it by specialty requirements. This administrative burden consumes valuable time, resulting in further treatment delays. eHealth Connect organizes everything and provides a physician or specialty specific clinically organized patient history. Whether it's oncology, transplant, cardiology, neurology, or any other specialty, our technology accommodates each requirement and clinical workflow.

"Clinicians often encounter challenges accessing complete and accurate information in a timely manner. Often, there is a delay in transferring patient data into the EHR, keeping it siloed and inaccessible," stated Torrens. "eHealth Connect enables a seamless integration with any EHR or PACS by leveraging the interoperability movement which includes HL7, FHIR and DICOM protocols. "By providing a secure transfer of patient data directly into the clinicians' workflow, we empower them to quickly review the comprehensive medical history, determine the appropriate care plan, and have a meaningful first appointment."

eHealth Technologies is a leading healthcare technology company that advances the delivery of life-altering care, specializing in continuity of care for critically ill patients. Through our advanced technology solution, eHealth Connect®, we collect, organize, and deliver complete medical histories, enhancing the clinician experience and improving health outcomes.

With a commitment to empowering healthcare providers with innovative tools and solutions, eHealth Technologies supports 80% of the Top US News and World Report Hospitals. Our dedicated team of experts take great pride in working behind the scenes to help millions of patients benefit from expedited access to lifesaving medical services ranging from cancer care to organ transplants to emergency care.

For more information about eHealth Technologies and its innovative solutions, visit https://www.ehealthtechnologies.com/.

SOURCE eHealth Technologies