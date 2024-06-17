EHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES PARTNERS WITH CANCERX AND WHITE HOUSE CANCER MOONSHOT

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth Technologies -- a leading healthcare technology company that provides a patented cutting-edge technology solutions to advance the delivery of life-altering care -- announced today that it is joining CancerX – a public-private partnership (PPP) acting as a national accelerator to boost innovation in the fight against cancer.

eHealth Technologies will join forces with the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) and Moffitt Cancer Center in an effort to rapidly accelerate the pace of cancer innovation in the United States, alongside the Office for the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH).

As a CancerX partner, eHealth Technologies will collaborate with other thought leaders in the oncology and digital health space to set priorities and practices that will harness the full power of innovation to achieve the goals of the Cancer Moonshot. President Biden reignited the Cancer Moonshot in 2022. The initiative aims to reduce the cancer death rate by 50 percent over the next 25 years and improve the experience of people and their families living with and surviving cancer.

"eHealth Technologies is honored to be a part of this inclusive and diverse coalition of trailblazers, united by a dedication to beat cancer and help advance the objectives of the Cancer Moonshot," said Dan Torrens, CEO of eHealth Technologies. "Together, we hope to rethink what is possible and push the boundaries of cancer care, with the goal of saving lives and improving the patient experience."

The new partnership will leverage eHealth Technologies' extensive experience in helping healthcare organizations decrease time to treatment by ensuring clinical teams across the country have timely access to complete medical histories. This allows clinicians to provide the right care plan and allows patients to have more meaningful initial appointments and get on the road to recovery as fast as possible.

For more information about eHealth Technologies and its partnership initiatives, please visit ehealthtechnologies.com or CancerX.

About eHealth Technologies

eHealth Technologies is a leading healthcare technology company that decreases time to treatment by quickly delivering complete and actionable medical histories to clinicians. Our patented technology with embedded AI collects and clinically organizes patient data, including records, lab results, images, and pathology materials so that clinicians have exactly what they need to create the appropriate care plan. Through our integrated platform, eHealth Connect, we establish seamless connections with providers, release of information vendors, Health Information Exchanges, and networks, simplifying data exchange processes, we then clinically organize the medical history and deliver it back into your EHR (electronic health records), ultimately decreasing time to treatment for patients.

eHealth Technologies supports 80 percent of the Top US News and World Report Hospitals, working behind the scenes to help millions of patients benefit from expedited access to lifesaving medical care.

For more information about eHealth Technologies and its innovative solutions, visit www.eHealthTechnologies.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE eHealth Technologies