eHealth Unveils Groundbreaking "Advisor in the Room" Pilot Program, Bridging the Gap Between Phone and In-Person Support

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) ( eHealth.com ), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, announces a new pilot program – "Advisor in the Room" – that will transform a traditional phone call into a dynamic, visual experience. This innovative technology will empower eHealth's benefit advisors, who are licensed insurance agents, to instantly appear on a customer's computer or phone screen upon request, fostering a deeper connection and personalized support.

How it works:

During a phone call, advisors can seamlessly send a secure link to the customer.

With a single click, the customer grants permission, and the advisor appears on their screen using secure video technology.



This shared visual workspace enables:

Transparent plan selection: Advisors can visually guide customers through health plans, plan benefits, and help them select a plan that would meet their needs.

Advisors can visually guide customers through health plans, plan benefits, and help them select a plan that would meet their needs. Enhanced personal connection: Seeing the advisor fosters trust and understanding, leading to a more positive customer experience.

Seeing the advisor fosters trust and understanding, leading to a more positive customer experience. Increased efficiency: Visual communication clarifies explanations, reducing call times and ultimately leading to stronger conversions and better retention.

Visual communication clarifies explanations, reducing call times and ultimately leading to stronger conversions and better retention. Customer privacy: Customers will be able to maintain their privacy because they will not be visible to the advisor.

"eHealth's digital team stands out in the industry by constantly exploring new ways to empower beneficiaries by making it easier and more convenient for people to access our services through online unassisted and omni-channel tools. When you're making important financial and health care decisions, a face-to-face interaction with your advisor team can foster an environment of increased safety, convenience, and effectiveness," said eHealth's CEO Fran Soistman. "Advisor in the Room will allow eHealth's licensed agents to co-browse with customers, demonstrate features, and build trust face-to-face. Advisor in the Room will go the extra mile to inspire confidence in customers by allowing them to build resonant, personal relationships with our benefit advisors."

eHealth's Advisor in the Room technology is expected to roll out for Medicare beneficiaries on a limited basis in Q2 2024, with the goal of making it more broadly available to eHealth customers before Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period in the fall.

