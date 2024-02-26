eHealth Unveils Groundbreaking "Advisor in the Room" Pilot Program, Bridging the Gap Between Phone and In-Person Support

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, announces a new pilot program – "Advisor in the Room" – that will transform a traditional phone call into a dynamic, visual experience. This innovative technology will empower eHealth's benefit advisors, who are licensed insurance agents, to instantly appear on a customer's computer or phone screen upon request, fostering a deeper connection and personalized support. 

How it works:

  1. During a phone call, advisors can seamlessly send a secure link to the customer.
     
  2. With a single click, the customer grants permission, and the advisor appears on their screen using secure video technology. 

  3. This shared visual workspace enables: 
  • Transparent plan selection: Advisors can visually guide customers through health plans, plan benefits, and help them select a plan that would meet their needs.  
  • Enhanced personal connection: Seeing the advisor fosters trust and understanding, leading to a more positive customer experience. 
  • Increased efficiency: Visual communication clarifies explanations, reducing call times and ultimately leading to stronger conversions and better retention. 
  • Customer privacy: Customers will be able to maintain their privacy because they will not be visible to the advisor.  

"eHealth's digital team stands out in the industry by constantly exploring new ways to empower beneficiaries by making it easier and more convenient for people to access our services through online unassisted and omni-channel tools. When you're making important financial and health care decisions, a face-to-face interaction with your advisor team can foster an environment of increased safety, convenience, and effectiveness," said eHealth's CEO Fran Soistman. "Advisor in the Room will allow eHealth's licensed agents to co-browse with customers, demonstrate features, and build trust face-to-face. Advisor in the Room will go the extra mile to inspire confidence in customers by allowing them to build resonant, personal relationships with our benefit advisors." 

eHealth's Advisor in the Room technology is expected to roll out for Medicare beneficiaries on a limited basis in Q2 2024, with the goal of making it more broadly available to eHealth customers before Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period in the fall.  

Forward Looking Statements 
This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the following: our investments in technology and operational initiatives and expected impact of these investments on our business; our expectations regarding our business, including market opportunity and our competitive advantage; our expectations regarding our relationships with consumers; our expectations regarding our technological and operational capabilities for the upcoming Medicare annual enrollment period; and other statements regarding our future operations, financial condition, prospects and business strategies.

Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our latest Form 10-Q and 10-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. 

About eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) 
We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. Consumers can visit our health insurance marketplace at ehealth.com, or call us to speak with a licensed insurance agent at 1-833-964-1202, TTY 711. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.  

For more information, visit ehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X. Open positions can be found on our career page.  

Media inquiries, please contact: [email protected] 

