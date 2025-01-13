EHGO and Zhenjiang High-tech Zone to Jointly Build an AI Data Center and Supply Chain Center for Office Solutions

SHANGHAI, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eshallgo Inc ("Eshallgo" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: EHGO), one of the leading Chinese office integrator, agent, and service provider, today announced that on January 10th, 2025, Eshallgo, a company listed on the US stock market, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Yixiuge Enterprise Development (Group) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Yixiuge Group"), entered into a letter with Zhenjiang High-tech Development Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Zhenjiang High-tech") to jointly establish a nationwide AI Data Center (the "Center") and Supply Chain Center in the field of office solutions, leveraging Zhenjiang High-tech's advantages in local policies, geographical location, and real estate resources. The establishment of the Center will fully utilize the advantages of data analysis to help EHGO better explore potential B-end users and transition from a traditional hardware seller to a company focusing on online sales and services on a new platform. At the same time, leveraging internet big data technology and deep extraction of data value, the Center will fully utilize AI's large data models in the field of office solutions to provide enterprises with a more professional and efficient office service experience. The Company is expected to significantly increase its market share, boost its annual revenue scale, and achieve a 100% growth in the group's overall sales revenue with the help of AI's large data models in the next two years.

The cooperation with Zhenjiang High-tech will bring numerous advantages to EHGO. Firstly, it will provide the Company with excellent industrial supporting facilities, office space resources, cost advantages in land resources, as well as abundant talent resources, laying a solid foundation for the construction of the Company's data operation and supply chain center. Secondly, Zhenjiang is located in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta, with significant advantages in transportation convenience and cost, which will help the Company reduce operating costs, optimize the selection of upstream suppliers, further improve its overall operational efficiency, and enhance profitability. The presence of EHGO will also add high-quality international elements to Zhenjiang High-tech Industrial Development Zone, enhance its international reputation, create more job opportunities, and stimulate local economic development.

Going forward, the Company will continue to uphold and implement its development philosophy of "Innovation, Collaboration, and Mutual Success," by actively seeking cooperation opportunities with high-quality enterprises to jointly promote the development of the China's office service industry and create greater value for shareholders and society.

About Eshallgo Inc

Eshallgo Inc is one of the leading office solution providers in China with a global vision. We specialize in two distinct market sectors: office supply sale and leasing, and after-sale maintenance & repair. We have created an extensive geographical presence, which expands throughout 20 provinces in China. Our mission is to become an office integrator and service provider, offer competitive overall office solutions and services, expand our service market beyond office equipment, and continue to create maximum value for customers. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.eshallgo.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Sherry Zheng

Weitian Group LLC

Phone: 718-213-7386

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Eshallgo Inc