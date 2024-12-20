EHGO Announces Major Equity Financing, with up to $20 Million to Facilitate Its Entry into Tencent's Business Ecosystem

SHANGHAI, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eshallgo Inc ("Eshallgo" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: EHGO), one of the leading Chinese office integrator, agent, and service provider, and the investment fund CS Asia Opportunities Master Fund (hereinafter referred to as "CS Fund") jointly announced a landmark equity investment. According to the securities purchase agreement between the two parties, CS Fund will become one of the shareholders of EHGO by injecting up to $20 million in equity investment in tranches, demonstrating CS Fund's confidence and high recognition in EHGO's future development prospects.

In this cooperation, CS Fund will purchase a total of up to 4,166,660 shares of EHGO at a price of $4.8 per share in tranches. This strategic move not only provides EHGO with strong financial support but also build momentum in its further business expansion.

It is noteworthy that this equity cooperation will provide a solid foundation for EHGO's strong entry into Tencent's business ecosystem. As an internationally renowned internet company, Tencent possesses abundant resources and advanced technologies, while EHGO has extensive experience and capabilities in the field of office integration services. EHGO will leverage Tencent's resources to explore new models and opportunities in the office and cloud gaming sectors, and jointly opening up broader market spaces.

Frank Dominick, CEO of CS Fund, stated that this investment decision was made after thorough analysis and careful consideration. They have a comprehensive and profound understanding of market trends, economic environment, and EHGO's corporate strategy. He firmly believes that with the strong support of Tencent's resources, EHGO will be able to grow its business.

This equity cooperation is not only an important milestone in EHGO's development journey but also a solid step towards higher levels and broader areas of development. In the future, EHGO will continue to adhere to the development philosophy of innovation, pragmatism, and efficiency, constantly enhancing its strength and competitiveness. At the same time, relying on Tencent's abundant resources and advanced technologies, EHGO will actively explore new business areas and growth points, and jointly drawing a new blueprint for Tencent's business ecosystem.

