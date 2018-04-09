eHi Car Services Announces Full Year 2017 Results

Net revenues for the full year of 2017 were RMB2,739.5 million (US$421.1 million), up 29.9% compared with the full year of 2016, attributable to increases in net revenues from both car rentals and car services.

Revenues from car rentals for the full year of 2017 were RMB2,196.5 million (US$337.6 million), up 32.0% compared with the full year of 2016, primarily driven by the growing average available fleet size for car rentals in response to customer demand.

Revenues from car services for the full year of 2017 were RMB543.1 million (US$83.5 million), up 21.9% compared with the full year of 2016, primarily driven by increased demand from existing and new customers for car services.

Cost of revenues (vehicle operating expenses) for the full year of 2017 were RMB1,880.3 million (US$289.0 million), up 24.1% compared with the full year of 2016, primarily due to increased depreciation and labor costs.

In 2017, 13,870 used vehicles were disposed of, and 936 used vehicles were under sales contracts pending title transfer. The Company recorded a disposal gain of RMB24.2 million (US$3.7 million) in aggregate for these 14,806 vehicles1. The gain was recognized as an adjustment to the vehicle related depreciation expense as part of the cost of revenues.

Gross profit for the full year of 2017 was RMB859.2 million (US$132.1 million), up 44.7% year-over-year. Gross profit margin for the full year of 2017 was 31.4%, compared with 28.1% for the full year of 2016.

Selling and marketing expenses for the full year of 2017 were RMB139.0 million (US$21.4 million), up 43.1% compared with the full year of 2016 primarily due to increased sales and promotion activities in 2017.

General and administrative expenses for the full year of 2017 were RMB270.7 million (US$41.6 million), up 7.4% compared with the full year of 2016, primarily due to increases in employee-related costs such as salaries and welfare expenses as a result of increased headcount.

Profit from operations for the full year of 2017 was RMB453.2 million (US$69.7 million), up 77.8% compared with the full year of 2016.

Interest expense for the full year of 2017 was RMB280.6 million (US$43.1 million), up 24.7% compared with the full year of 2016, primarily attributable to the interest expense associated with the Company's US$400 million senior unsecured notes that was issued in August 2017.

Net income for the full year of 2017 was RMB122.2 million (US$18.8 million), compared with RMB33.1 million for the full year of 2016. Net income margin for the full year of 2017 was 4.5%, up approximately 290 basis points from 1.6% for the full year of 2016.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS for the full year of 2017 were RMB1.76 and RMB1.75 (US$0.27 and US$0.27), respectively, compared with basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB0.48 each, for the full year of 2016.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBIT for the full year of 2017 was RMB472.7 million (US$72.7 million), up 73.6% compared with the full year of 2016. Non-GAAP adjusted EBIT margin for the full year of 2017 was 17.3%, compared with 12.9% for the full year of 2016.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2017 was RMB1,227.8 million (US$188.7 million), up 30.6% compared with the full year of 2016. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year of 2017 was 44.8%, compared with 44.6% for the full year of 2016.

As of December 31, 2017 and 2016, the Company's cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balance was RMB1,283.5 million (US$197.3 million) and RMB786.6 million, respectively.

1 The gain of RMB24.2 million is a net amount of (i) the disposal gain and loss of the 13,870 used vehicles which were disposed of, and (ii) the disposal loss of the 936 used vehicles which were under sales contracts pending title transfer. If there is any disposal gain for the vehicles pending title transfer, such a gain will be recognized in the next period when the title transfer has been completed.

About eHi Car Services Limited

eHi Car Services Limited (NYSE: EHIC) is one of the leading car rental and car services providers in China. The Company's mission is to provide comprehensive mobility solutions as an alternative to car ownership by best utilizing existing resources and sharing economy to create optimal value. eHi distinguishes itself in China's fast-growing car rental and car services market through its complementary business model, customer-centric corporate culture, broad geographic coverage, efficient fleet management, leading brand name, and commitment to technological innovation. eHi is the exclusive strategic partner in China of Enterprise, the largest car rental company in the world, and is the designated and preferred business partner of Ctrip, a leader in the online travel agency industry in China. For more information regarding eHi, please visit http://en.1hai.cn.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company uses adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBIT represents net income or loss before share-based compensation, interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, debt extinguishment costs, cost related to aborted offering. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income or loss before depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, debt extinguishment costs, cost related to aborted offering. The Company's management believes that adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA facilitate a better understanding of operating results from quarter to quarter and provide management with a better capability to plan and forecast future periods. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for GAAP results. A limitation of using these Non-GAAP financial measures excludes depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, interest expense, interest income and provision for income taxes, as applicable, that have been and will continue to be significant recurring portions of the Company's business for the foreseeable future.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 2017, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 2017. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. eHi may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about eHi's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: eHi's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; its ability to achieve and sustain profitability; its heavy reliance on its proprietary technology platform; its ability to compete successfully against current and future competitors; the expected growth of China's car rentals and car services market; its ability to sustain its growth rates and manage its expansion plan; its ability to dispose used vehicles at desirable prices or timing or through appropriate channels; its ability to raise sufficient capital to fund and expand its operations at a reasonable cost; various government policies on automobile control and purchase restrictions in certain Chinese cities; its ability to enhance its brand recognition and maintain a high level of customer satisfaction; its ability to control the losses resulting from customer violation of traffic rules; and its ability to obtain all of the requisite permits, licenses or making all of the requisite filings or registrations or meeting other regulatory requirements for operating car rentals and car services business in China. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and eHi does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

eHi Car Services Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





December 31,

2016

December 31,

2017

December 31,

2017



RMB

RMB

USD



Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited













ASSETS

























Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

529,518,517

671,350,459

103,184,676 Restricted cash

257,059,302

612,121,936

94,081,419 Accounts receivable, net

214,767,818

446,223,596

68,583,311 Prepayments and other current assets

727,787,345

1,505,857,012

231,445,985 Short term loans receivable

50,000,000

50,000,000

7,684,859 Assets held for sale

160,732,289

78,904,246

12,127,361 Deferred tax assets, current

1,839,973

-

- Total current assets

1,941,705,244

3,364,457,249

517,107,611













Cost method investment

-

10,800,000

1,659,930 Property and equipment, net

5,723,569,175

7,057,045,317

1,084,648,005 Intangible assets

64,101,470

66,505,752

10,221,747 Vehicle purchase deposits

420,922,908

367,839,691

56,535,925 Deferred tax assets, non-current

649,675

-

- Other non-current assets

10,010,628

61,814,009

9,500,639 Total assets

8,160,959,100

10,928,462,018

1,679,673,857













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

179,877,847

617,870,011

94,964,882 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

284,574,997

434,097,575

66,719,576 Income tax payable

5,436,989

18,180,848

2,794,345 Short-term debt

926,219,333

2,657,445,857

408,441,950 Total current liabilities

1,396,109,166

3,727,594,291

572,920,753













Long-term debt

2,767,822,989

2,957,056,474

454,491,258 Deferred tax liabilities, non-current

1,061,542

27,638,307

4,247,930 Other non-current liabilities

4,835,862

9,626,177

1,479,516 Total liabilities

4,169,829,559

6,721,915,249

1,033,139,457













Shareholders' equity:











Common shares

878,463

878,663

135,048 Additional paid-in capital

4,474,702,198

4,489,246,326

689,984,527 Accumulated other comprehensive income

43,201,465

121,858,122

18,729,250 Accumulated deficits

(527,652,585)

(405,436,342)

(62,314,425) Total shareholders' equity

3,991,129,541

4,206,546,769

646,534,400 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

8,160,959,100

10,928,462,018

1,679,673,857

eHi Car Services Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income





For the Years Ended December 31,



2016

2017

2017



RMB

RMB

USD



Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited Net revenues:











Car rentals

1,663,546,502

2,196,455,811

337,589,077 Car services

445,397,923

543,066,377

83,467,774 Total net revenues

2,108,944,425

2,739,522,188

421,056,851













Cost of revenues

(1,515,281,510)

(1,880,348,975)

(289,004,346) Gross profit

593,662,915

859,173,213

132,052,505













Selling and marketing expenses

(97,187,525)

(139,031,953)

(21,368,820) General and administrative expenses

(251,938,077)

(270,670,181)

(41,601,245) Other operating income

10,310,089

3,762,667

578,311 Total operating expenses

(338,815,513)

(405,939,467)

(62,391,754) Profit from operations

254,847,402

453,233,746

69,660,751













Interest income

8,413,945

14,962,132

2,299,638 Interest expense

(224,959,389)

(280,584,832)

(43,125,099) Other income, net

1,444,129

1,957,019

300,788 Early extinguishment of debt costs

-

(19,976,776)

(3,070,374) Income before income taxes

39,746,087

169,591,289

26,065,704 Provision for income taxes

(6,610,971)

(47,375,046)

(7,281,411) Net income

33,135,116

122,216,243

18,784,293













Net income

33,135,116

122,216,243

18,784,293 Changes in cumulative foreign currency translation

adjustment, net of tax of nil

(31,353,357)

78,656,657

12,089,307 Comprehensive income

1,781,759

200,872,900

30,873,600













Weighted average number of common shares used

in computing net income per share











Basic

137,621,702

138,794,624

138,794,624 Diluted

138,552,031

139,593,917

139,593,917













Net income per share attributable to common

shareholders











Basic

0.24

0.88

0.14 Diluted

0.24

0.88

0.13













Earnings per ADS*











Basic

0.48

1.76

0.27 Diluted

0.48

1.75

0.27













* Each ADS represents two Class A common shares

eHi Car Services Limited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results







For the Years Ended December 31,





2016

2017

2017





RMB

RMB

USD





Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited Net Income



33,135,116

122,216,243

18,784,293 Add / (subtract):













Share-based compensation



16,040,947

13,588,843

2,088,567 Interest income



(8,413,945)

(14,962,132)

(2,299,638) Interest expense



224,959,389

280,584,832

43,125,099 Provision for income taxes



6,610,971

47,375,046

7,281,411 Debt extinguishment cost



-

19,976,776

3,070,374 Cost related to aborted offering



-

3,923,420

603,019 Adjusted EBIT



272,332,478

472,703,028

72,653,125 Depreciation and amortization



668,018,252

755,065,789

116,051,487 Adjusted EBITDA



940,350,730

1,227,768,817

188,704,612

