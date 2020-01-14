EHO Partners with Hospice Nonprofit DreamCatchers as National Sponsor

BELTON, Texas, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

EHO announces the launch of its partnership with DreamCatchers.

EHO is an experienced national Hospice Pharmacy Benefit Manager based in Belton, Texas. Established in 1993, EHO has a deep understanding of the hospice system with more than 100 hospice provider clients across the country. Earlier this year, EHO became aware of a unique opportunity to partner with the hospice-specific nonprofit group DreamCatchers.

DreamCatchers is a nationwide hospice volunteer organization with 45 chapters in 17 states, 550 volunteers, and a hospice provider network of 250. The organization serves to fulfill the final dreams of hospice patients through chapters run by young adults in high school or college. Their mission centers on intergenerational connection by encouraging young people to interact with typically elderly hospice patients. The experiences shared are invaluable to both the volunteers and dream recipients.

EHO views the partnership as a way to become more active in the hospice community. The goal is to enable DreamCatchers to grow and provide more dreams to a greater number of patients. Initially, EHO plans to establish new chapters with its existing hospice clients and rapidly expand the opportunity to future clients. "We see this venture as a way to add value for our hospice partners while sharing our extensive reach with DreamCatchers to support end-of-life dreams," said Nicholas Opalich, CEO of EHO.

To commence the partnership, EHO has committed as the exclusive title sponsor for the 2nd Annual Betting on Dreams Casino Night at Franciscan Renewal Center in Scottsdale, AZ on January 18th. The event is the largest fundraiser for DreamCatchers. Caitlin Crommett, Founder and President of DreamCatchers stated, "By working together, 2020 will be an exciting year. We look forward to introducing EHO to fellow supporters during the event and in the coming months."

